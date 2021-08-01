WorldBreastfeedingWeek: ‘It’s shallow to overlook the purity of breastfeeding and shame a mother’

There still exist a lot of prejudices when it comes to breastfeeding. As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, young mothers talk about the need for why we need a major shift in the thought process in the society. They also share how it is time that women empower each other, spread awareness while also calling out every person who shames young mothers on social media for breastfeeding their child.

Ekta Kaul (mother to one-year-old son, Ved)

Breastfeeding is a biological norm and it’s sad when people make it vulgar. I don’t understand why something so normal and so natural is being sensationalised. Why are we belittled and cornered for showing our body when we are feeding our child? I just feel that everyone sees breasts sexually, so when they see a baby there, it just confuses them and makes them uncomfortable. Logically speaking, there are other sexual parts of body as well. Like neck, legs, etc but do we hide them? No. But with breast, there’s years of weird programming that says it’s sexual and we can use it to sell things but can’t feed a baby. It’s a mother’s right to breast feed her baby. They should be empowered to feed anywhere, everywhere.

Anita Hassanandani (mother to five-month-old son, Aaravv)

Anita Hassanandani is a mother to five-month-old son, Aaravv

Breastfeeding is normal, and should be normalised. I feel that people are evolving and today if we’re talking about it, then that in itself is a big step. Things are changing and I’m sure we’ll reach a stage where it’ll normalised because it’s our right. That should and that must happen. As a new mother, I’m not hesitant or I don’t get conscious at all to breastfeed, because for me, my child is my priority. Nothing else really comes to my mind that should I or should I not. Shaming mothers for breastfeeding is horrendous. In smaller towns and villages, it’s still an issue. We should look at educating them. It’s important for a woman to have the right to feed her child and for her child to be fed when he’s hungry, whenever or wherever without being conscious.

Shikha Singh Shah (mother to one-year-old daughter, Alayna)

Shikha Singh Shah is a mother to one-year-old daughter, Alayna

It’s high time we normalise breastfeeding in every sense whether it’s feeding in public, or feeding your child at an extended age. It’s a mother’s right to feed the baby whenever and wherever the baby needs. It’s a very natural and beautiful phenomenon and people should rather give mothers space and support to do the same. Breast milk builds up immunity in baby and a special bond is made between the mother and the baby, which stays forever. Don’t listen to anyone about anything, breastfeed your baby to feed them when they’re hungry, to soothe them when they’re cranky or to comfort them when they’re in pain. As a mother, you know it best and there’s no set rules for the same. I personally listen to Alayna’s cues and follow whatever my heart feels like at that moment, because I know that my child needs me more than anything in this world right now.

Ankita Bhargava Patel (mother to one-and-half-year old daughter, Mehr)

Ankita Bhargava Patel is mother to one-and-half-year old daughter, Mehr

We need to normalise breastfeeding in totality, not just in public. It’s funny how the most godly, magical and natural thing on this planet has so much prejudice around it. Out there in nature, every mammal feeds their offspring with pride. There’s no judgment on sexual connotation when it comes to breastfeeding. This filth needs to be cleared from our own minds as a society to begin with. It’s shallow to overlook the purity of breastfeeding and start shaming a mother. No mother desires or aims or dreams or wishes to nurse in public. But if need be then a mother won’t think twice before doing it too. That’s the strength of being a mother. For a mother, her baby’s hunger is way beyond any of these so called societal norms. It’s time we start supporting and uplifting each other.