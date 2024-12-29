World's most expensive reality show cost $100 million, more than Game of Thrones, Squid Game; winner gets private island

Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon when it was released on Netflix in 2021. The Korean thriller was based on a fictitious game show that pitted financially struggling people in deadly situations for the entertainment of the elite. While Squid Game was a comment on commercialism and capitalism, it ironically spawned real-life game shows along the same lines. Of them, one emerged as a $100-million behemoth, becoming the most expensive reality television show in history. (Also read: Real-life violence that inspired Squid Game left countless dead, survivors were 'frustrated' by Netflix show) Beast Games has a prize money of $5 million.

The most expensive reality show ever

YouTuber Mr Beast took his viral challenges into the streaming world with his first reality TV game show, Beast Games. Made along the same lines as the challenges from Squid Game, Beast Games is the biggest reality show in the world. As per The Business Insider, the YouTuber invested $100 million of his own money to produce the massive show. And this cost does not include the prize money of $5 million, along with a Lamborghini and a private island. Mr Beast's show is head and shoulders clear of other reality TV shows, such as WMAC Masters, which cost $11 million to make (back in 1995). In fact, Beast Games' budget even exceeds many of the biggest television series globally, including Squid Game ($22 million), Game of Thrones ($50 million), and The Last of Us ($90-100 million).

How Beast Games broke 50 world records

Beast Games has been a record-breaking TV show in more ways than one. Not only does it hold the record for being most expensive reality TV show ever, it is also the game show with the highest prize money (in excess of $5 million). In a promo for the show, the creator revealed some of the other records the show had broken and emphasised that the Guinness Book of World Records recognised a total of 50 records that the show had broken.

About Beast Games

Beast Games is a competition series that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 19. Created by Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr Beast, the show gives contestants a chance to win huge amounts of money through challenges. The difference from Squid Game is that there is no threat of death here. In each episode, one member is offered an opportunity to quit the show on the spot and get given $80,000, but as a consequence, the rest of their row is eliminated, too. The first season comprises ten episodes, which will drop weekly.