Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Kapoor arrested in Pune on alleged rape charges: Report

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in connection with an alleged rape case. Citing the police, news agency ANI reported that the case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in the national capital. Ashish Kapoor has worked in several shows, including Saraswatichandra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bandini.(Facebook/Ashish Kapoor)

Ashish Kapoor arrested on alleged rape charges

Ashish was held in Pune after police tracked his movements across multiple locations. According to police, the complainant woman alleged that Ashish assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.

Officials also said that the woman had named some other individuals in her initial complaint, but later changed parts of her statement. The initial complaint alleged that Ashish, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman. However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Ashish of rape.

Investigation is underway

Police added that they are also taking legal opinion on the matter. An investigation is underway, and police are probing the matter from all possible angles.

More details about the case, allegations

As per an Indian Express report, the woman also alleged that the incident was video-graphed. However, the police shared their investigation has not hasn't produced any video yet. Ashish, reportedly, met the woman on Instagram and invited her to a friend’s place for a party. The incident allegedly took place there.

An FIR was also registered against Ashish's friend, his friend’s wife, and two other men. On August 18, the woman reportedly alleged that it was Ashish and his friend who raped her, and the woman hit her. Ashish's friend and his wife were later granted anticipatory bail.

As per the report, after analysing CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses, the woman and Ashish entered the bathroom. His friend and other guests knocked on the door when they didn’t exit. Reportedly, an argument broke out in the group.

About Ashish

Ashish has worked in several shows, including Saraswatichandra, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Woh Apna Sa, and Bandini.