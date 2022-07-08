Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 8: Abhimanyu and Akshara observe fast for each other on Teej

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the entire Birla family comes together to celebrate the Teej. Amid this, Abhimanyu and Akshara are worried about Manjari who is still being treated badly by Harshvardhan. Read this article to find out more about the festive season in the Birla family. (Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 7: Akshara starts preparation for teej celebration against Mahima’s will)

Abhimanyu and Akshara talk with Manjari

The family remains in a joyous mood as the celebration of Teej inches close. Amid this, Harshvarshan throws a tantrum about the ‘unhealthy’ breakfast and orders Manjari to get him something fresh. His behaviour leaves Abhimanyu angry. Instead of creating a scene at the dining table, he goes to Manjari and speaks with her separately. Akshara follows him as well and both try to convince Manjari to make Harshvardhan realise his mistakes and misbehavior towards her.

Manjari, on the other hand, is still confused and stuck about her trust in Harsh and their marriage. Akshara tries to make Abhimanyu understand how difficult it can be for Manjari to forget her wedding vows and leave Harsh. Later, we see Harsh asking Manjari to return to her room. Added to this, he agrees to forgive her only if she apologises to him.

Not only Manjari, even we are shocked to see that despite everything and after all the drama, he still believes Manjari is the wrong one. Will this realisation make Manjari leave him? Keep watching this space to know more.

Abhimanyu observes a fast for Akshara

The Teej celebration has brought the entire family together, except Harshvardhan. Even Shefali and Mahima observed fast for their husbands. Abhimanyu is happy to see that Akshara’s magic is finally spreading all over. He even invites the Goenka family to the function. Akshara is pleasantly surprised by his gesture. What she doesn’t know yet is that Abhimanyu is also fasting with her and for her. This cute romantic gesture of Abhimanyu is going to bring the two of them even closer to each other; We are all set to see their bond getting stronger. However, it will be interesting to find out how they will manage if Abhimanyu’s hand actually stops functioning properly. Will it affect their relationship? Will it separate them again? Only time will tell.

For now, Akshara is completely unaware of Abhimanyu’s condition and even he is hiding it from anyone, and perhaps himself. Abhimanyu and Akshara get dresses for each other for the function. Akshara simply looks gorgeous in her new lehenga. Abhimanyu even helps her get ready and the celebration begins.

In the next episode, more fun and entertainment are to be delivered on your television sets as the Goenka and the Birla families come together for the festival. The contentment will soon die down as Abhimanyu will lose control and fall off during the celebration. Keep reading HT highlights for more written updates.

