Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 16: Akshara asks Abhimanyu for 24 hours to prove her innocence

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is full of intense drama and tension. Abhimanyu has found Akshara but he is not ready to listen to her. Akshara requests him to give her 24 hours to prove herself. Meanwhile, Dr. Kunal finds out about the preceding incidents and plots to keep Akshara and Abhimanyu away from each other. Read this article for more updates. Also Read| YRKKH: Akshara and Abhimanyu finally meet after one year

The dilemma of 24 hours

After finding Akshara at the ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ ceremony, Abhimanyu remains speechless. He angrily leaves without listening to Akshara’s explanations. Akshara attempts to stop him but to no avail. Finally, she is able to tell him what’s in her heart. She requests him to allow her 24 hours to prove her innocence. Abhimanyu leaves in anger. Maya is fancied by Abhimanyu but she gets scared seeing Akshara so distressed. She tells Dr. Kunal everything about the incident.

Kunal is taken aback as he finds out that the fan who invited Maya and Akshara to the function is no one else but Abhimanyu himself. Kunal fears that if Akshara has met Abhimanyu and told him everything, he will not allow her to sing for Maya ever again. Maya panics thinking about Akshara leaving after the event. She realizes that once Akshara is gone, her career will be over and her truth will come out in front of everyone.

Dr. Kunal comforts Maya but it looks like he is already making another plan to keep Akshara a little longer for Maya and her career. Keep reading this article to find out if Akshara will be able to convince Abhimanyu to give her a second chance or not.

Abhimanyu tells Manjari the truth

Back at the Birla house, Abhimanyu behaves strangely to hide his anger and distress. Manjari notices that something is wrong with him, but Abhimanyu continues to refuse all assumptions. Meanwhile, Vansh overhears Aarohi’s conversation and confronts her to find out if she is dating someone. Aarohi confesses while the rest of the family witnesses their conversation. Manish doubts Aarohi for hiding the identity of this mystery man, but the real question is why Aarohi is hiding the truth from her family?

After returning from the ceremony, Akshara continues to reach out to Abhimanyu to request him to give her a chance to defend herself. Abhimanyu blocks her and decides to cut her off from his life. He confesses everything to Manjiri who suggests he should let Akshara have her 24 hours. She tells Abhimanyu that Akshara should be given one chance to explain herself before they make any decision. It remains to be seen if Abhimanyu accepts Akshara’s request and gives her one last chance or not.

The upcoming episodes are going to be more and more dramatic as Akshara will struggle to find proof of Kairav’s innocence so she can return to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will come to protect her amidst this struggle but he is still not ready to take her back. Keep reading more written updates on HT highlights for all the latest updates.

