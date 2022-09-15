Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 15: Akshara and Abhimanyu finally meet after one year

The new episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will sweep the viewers off their feet as Akshara and Abhimanyu will finally meet each other once again. However, it remains a mystery if they are meeting to get back together again or to get separated once more. Keep reading this article to find out. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara hides inside Birla's house to see Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu invites Maya to Ganpati Visarjan

After having strong doubts about Maya’s voice, Abhimanyu decides to get to the root of the matter. He calls Maya to invite her to the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. Maya readily agrees and feels flattered that a fan is ardent to meet her. Maya asks Akshara to come with her in case the fans want her to sing. They both decide to go to the event without informing Dr Kunal.

Back in the Goenka house, Suhasini and Manish are doubtful of Aarohi’s whereabouts as she suspiciously came late for the family function; she never tells anyone about her job. Aarohi always gets away but it seems like her truth is going to come out very soon.

Elsewhere, Aarohi questions her private investigator why he had not been able to find any proof of innocence in Kairav’s case. Keep reading HT highlights to find out if Akshara succeeds in proving Kairav’s innocence first or will Aarohi be able to expose Kairav and Akshara’s location?

Akshara and Abhimanyu find each other

At the event, Abhimanyu is ready to find out Maya’s secret. He is eagerly waiting for her to come and sing live in front of everyone. Maya and Akshara come together while Akshara is still unaware of the fact that it was Abhimanyu who invited Maya to this event. She stands in one corner so noone sees her.

Abhimanyu meets Maya and asks her to sing. Maya tries to avoid but Abhimanyu is adamant. She finally takes on the mic and announces that she is going to sing a devotional song for the event. Akshara gets the cue and arranges another mic to sing for Maya. Abhimanyu remains astonished to see Maya singing live in Akshara’s voice. He continues to search for Akshara amid the crowd but Akshara manages to get away. Later, they both accidentally fall in a tub full of water and Abhimanyu finally finds his Akshara. At this most-awaited moment, Akshara and Abhimanyu just stand numb, finally witnessing the day they always longed for. The question now is whether Abhimanyu will take Akshara back or will their separation continue.

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will request Abhimanyu to give her some more time to explain everything. A broken Abhimanyu tells Manjari about the incidents. She suggests he give Akshara the time she wants and see what happens. Watch this space for more upcoming written updates.

