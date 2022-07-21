Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 21: Akshara learns about Abhimanyu’s nerve damage, he hides in a car

Abhimanyu’s life has already gone downhill after he learns about permanent nerve damage in his hand. In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, tension erupts in Akshara’s life as she also finds out the truth behind Abhimanyu’s injury. Read this article to find out what happens when Abhi and Akshu struggle with this new crisis. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 20: Akshara gets anxious about Abhimanyu, Aarohi leaves to meet Rudra

Akshara learns the truth

Akshara is at the auditions, but she is somehow not able to feel confident. She gets anxious thinking about Abhi. When her turn comes, she decides to leave and come to the hospital. At the hospital, Abhimanyu is struggling with his issues and ends up hiding in his car. Akshara comes running to Anand and asks him why he hid the truth from her. Anand panics and tells her everything about Abhimanyu’s injury and his MRI reports.

Akshara breaks down thinking of Abhimanyu and his career. She looks for him everywhere, but he continues to stay in his car to avoid everyone. Anand realizes that he has to tell someone about his issues as the pressure is getting over his head. He calls Harsh to share his worries.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu prays for Akshara’s auditions in his car. He overhears some people talking about an explosive being found at the audition’s venue. He instantly rushes to the venue to protect Akshara. As he drives hurriedly to the location, his hand starts losing control. Will he be able to drive safely to the venue or will he himself get into some trouble? Continue reading to learn more.

Abhimanyu and Aarohi gets into an accident

On one hand, Abhimanyu is driving in haste to save Akshara; on the other, Aarohi is rushing to meet Rudra. Abhimanyu starts losing control of the steering wheel as his hand is unable to hold it properly. Aarohi crosses him at the moment and they both lose control of the car and Abhimanyu’s car hits a tree. Aarohi panics and stops ahead to get down and check on him. As she runs towards Abhi, she recalls all the times when Abhimanyu hurt her and ruined her life. She decides not to help him and leaves.

Meanwhile, Akshara finds out that Abhimanyu is going towards the audition venue after finding the news about the explosives. She also goes after him. Abhimanyu is severely injured and his car is already smoking up. After Aaorhi leaves, Abhimanyu’s car explodes.

In the next episode, much more tension and drama are to come on Yeh Rishta. Akshara will find out about Abhimanyu’s accident on her way. How will the Birla family be able to survive such testing times? What will happen when Akshara finds out that Aarohi is responsible for Abhi’s condition? Keep watching this space for more updates.

