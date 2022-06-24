Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 24: Akshara, Abhimanyu stay with Suhasini at hospital

With each episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s dispute keeps on getting more intense. Suhasini gets suspicious and is stressed about their relationship. In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw her blood pressure getting high, out of stress. Soon her health deteriorates and the family rush to the Birla hospital. Read this article to know the full story. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 23: Akshara gets injured, Abhimanyu looks after her

Abhimanyu tells Manjari the truth

As Abhimanyu and his family leave for their home, they ask Akshara to join them. Akshara sees no other option and decides to leave with them. As they walk towards the door, Abhimanyu and Akshara again recall their fight and Akshara ultimately decides to stay back one more day. Manjari gets doubtful and asks them if everything is alright between the two. She receives the same fake answer they have been giving to everyone.

Later, she enquires the same with Abhimanyu. He stands up to leave, but Manjari insists that he must tell the truth; and he does. He says her relationship with Harshvardhan has always affected him as a kid. His belief in marriage has been disturbed because of them. He tells her how her relationship, her decisions, are affecting his relationship, as well. Manjari is shocked to know that she might be the reason Akshara and Abhimanyu are fighting. As she returns to her room lost in these thoughts, she bumps into the table and Harshvardhan wakes up from the noise. The first thing he does after getting up in the middle of the night is to complain and scold her for everything wrong in the house. Manjari finally realises what Akshara and Abhimanyu have been trying to tell her all this while, and leaves the room.

Meanwhile, Mahima and Anand plan to make Parth the CEO of the company instead of Abhimanyu. They discuss a plan to make Abhimanyu himself select Parth as the right candidate for the job. Continue reading to find out what happens next in this family drama.

Suhasini gets hospitalised

After Abhimanyu and his family left the house, Suhasini's health got worse. Akshara, Kairav, and Manish rush with her to the hospital. Akshara tells Abhimanyu everything and he immediately starts the treatment. After the check-up, Akshara insists on staying with Suhasini at the hospital. Abhimanyu and Akshara stay back and discuss if Suhasini is under stress because of their fight.

Suhasini subconsciously starts praying for their well-being. Akshara leaves the room crying, while Abhimanyu continues to suffer and worry. In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhimanyu and Akshara getting closer as they take care of Suhasini together. However, soon Kairav will also notice the tension between the two and gets mad at Abhimanyu, again. Akshara will shock everyone by refusing Kairav’s decision. Keep watching this space for more updates.

