Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 23: Akshara gets injured, Abhimanyu looks after her

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as Akshara and Abhimanyu’s fight continues, Aarohi gets more suspicious about their behavior. Even the fun games played at the festival doesn’t bring them closer. Aarohi tries to reveal their secret to everyone and if she succeeds, it will break everyone’s heart. Read this article to find out what happens next. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 22: Akshara and Abhimanyu pretend to be happy in front of their families

Akshara gets injured

The Goenkas organize a game for all couples during the Savan Milni festival. Even Abhimanyu and Akshara participate, but only for the family. They go on a trip down a memory lane as he starts collecting bangles for Akshara as part of the game. But even then, their happy memories, the dancing, and the laughing are not enough to end their figh.

Meanwhile, the game continues and Abhimanyu prepares a beautiful set of bangles for Akshara. All the team members finish their sets and the ladies hide their hands. Akshara, however, is hiding more than just the set.

The set Abhimanyu prepares wins everyone’s hearts and the competition. Akshara immediately leaves for a quiet place and reveals that she actually got hurt by one of the glass bangles. She tries to take the glass out but gets scared. Abhimanyu comes at the right moment and starts tending to the wound. Even as they express their love to each other, their anger comes in between. Aarohi notices their argument and gets suspicious.

Aarohi plans to reveal Akshara’s secret

After Aarohi notices Akshara and Abhimanyu arguing, she suspects that something is wrong with them. She plans to reveal their secret to everyone. She calls everyone to the kitchen where Akshara and Abhimanyu are fighting. She convinces them to play a game in the kitchen. When they reach the kitchen, they are shocked to see Abhimanyu and Akshara arguing.

However, Abhimanyu notices them there and changes the subject. He makes it appear that he is scolding her for ruining her dressing. The family breathes a sigh of relief, but Aarohi frowns as her plans fail yet again.

Once the party gets over, the Birlas plan to leave. Goenkas give them their parting gifts and Manjari calls Akshara to come with them. Akshara feels a little worried about going but before they can leave, Suhasini gets sick. Abhimnayu administers an injection and she later gives them the pearls she got for them. As she explains the importance of patience and compassion in a relationship, Akshara and Abhimanyu start to realize their mistakes. Will her words make them stop fighting? Keep reading our highlights to find out.

