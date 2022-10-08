Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 8: Garba night brings Akshara and Abhimanyu together once again

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen coming closer once again during a garba event. Akshara will take a chance on her career once again, while Mahima tries to demotivate her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu almost catches Aarohi and Neil talking together. Keep reading this article to know what happened next. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu misses court hearing

Akshara and Abhimanyu come to the same Garba event

Previously, we saw Akshara looking for singing opportunities and she found an offer to sing live during a Garba event. Simultaneously, Nishtha convinces Abhimanyu to attend the same Garba night with the entire family. Interestingly, they both end up at the event at the same time but remain uninformed about it until they cross paths once again. However, before anything could happen, another argument erupts between the families.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu requests the family members to join him and Nishtha for the party, but Anand refuses to go. He convinces him to come along for Nishtha’s sake. Later, we see Akshara and family in the same space. Akshara is going to sing live for the event and the Goenkas are there to motivate her. The announcer gives away the surprise by revealing the names of the singers at the event. The Birlas remain shocked to see that Akshara is one of them. Interestingly, Abhimanyu is not present to hear this announcement and is still unaware about Akshara’s presence in the same venue.

Goenkas and Birlas tussle begins again

Not much later than the announcement, Goenka and Birla families notice each other at the event and get agitated. Incidentally, some ladies also recognise Akshara at the event and taunt Mahima if it is their daughter-in-law singing at this event. Mahima refuses to call Akshara a part of her family and ends up getting into an argument with the Goenkas. Shefali somehow manages to calm her down and they leave. Abhimanyu comes back to find his family members having already lost their zeal for the function.

Elsewhere, Aarohi and Neil meet surreptitiously and exchange gifts on their anniversary. At the same time, Abhimanyu crosses them but Vansh has already informed Aarohi to hide. Later, Vansh warns Aarohi that she should end the relationship as it holds no future given their family circumstances. Aarohi is adamant on not letting other factors, especially Akshara’s relations, affect her life with Neil.

In the next episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship will take another interesting twist when Manjari comes out of coma and demands answers. Stay tuned for more written updates of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

