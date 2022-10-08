Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 7: Abhimanyu misses court hearing, Akshara loses her voice to Maya

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will bring some relief to all viewers. Abhimanyu incidentally misses the divorce hearing, inevitably leading to postponement of the date. Akshara realizes that everyone thinks that her voice is Maya's voice now. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 6:

Abhimanyu falls asleep during the hearing

While Akshara waits for Abhimanyu at the counselor's office, the counselor suggests that Abhimanyu has left as he doesn't want to divorce Akshara. Akshara suggests otherwise but the counselor avoids her pleadings. She assigns their case another date and postpones the divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Harsh and Manish wait outside, worried about the future of their kids.

Harsh suggests to Manish that Akshara and Abhimanyu should think about their decision once again. His suggestion leads to an argument between the two. Ultimately, they both conclude that Akshara and Abhimanyu should only do what is best for their future, though they don't acknowledge it with each other.

Akshara comes out of the office and looks for Abhimanyu. Eventually, she finds out that Abhimanyu fell asleep while leaning on the wall and thus, missed the hearing. She feels bad for him as he had been working so hard that he didn't even have a chance to take a nap. For a moment, it seems like they have forgotten their differences as Akshara holds Abhimanyu in his arms, saving him from falling. However, our joy doesn't last long as they reassert their decision of divorce and regret that it cannot be done any sooner now. Keep reading HT highlights to find out how this tiff will end for our favorite couple.

Akshara realizes she has lost her voice

Akshara returns from the court and informs everyone about the day's events. Goenkas seem confused after learning that Abhimanyu missed the hearing because he fell asleep. Meanwhile, Vansh receives a call from a music director to whom he had sent Akshara's song. The music director tells Vansh that his video is fake as Akshara's voice is not hers but Maya's. Akshara is shocked and heartbroken to find out that no one recognises her voice as hers anymore and Maya has taken her name and fame. Suhasini motivates Akshara to make her name once again by attending events in public.

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu rejects the 18th candidate for music therapist at his hospital. Parth suggests he should make the decision. At the same time, Harsh comes with Manjari's reports and it shows that her body is showing no improvement. Meanwhile, Anand feels frustrated after losing his license. Mahima vows to make Akshara pay for what she has taken from her and her family. Back at the Goenkas house, Akshara looks for job opportunities and gets an offer to sing at a Garba event. Incidentally, Abhimanyu also plans to go to the same event with his family.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Akshara reuniting with Manjari when she comes to meet her in the hospital. Despite Abhimanyu's reluctance, she stays with Manjari. Manjari gets out of coma and looks for answers from Akshara. Stay tuned for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON