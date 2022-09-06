Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 5: Manish questions Abhimanyu for letting down Akshara

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the tension between Goenkas and Birlas rises further when Manish raises serious questions about Abhimanyu’s love for Akshara. Elsewhere, Maya gets cold feet before going to the press conference. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Goenkas and Birlas get into a fight

Abhimanyu gets questioned

In the previous episode, we saw Harsh and Manish getting into an intense fight over a previous encounter between Akhilesh and Manjiri. Right when Manish loses his temper and raises his hand towards Harsh, Abhimanyu arrives on time to stop Manish. He tells Akhilesh to apologise to Manjiri for splashing mud at her. Akhilesh explains that it was an accident; Suhasini vouches for him. However, Abhimanyu doesn’t listen to him. He continues to demand his apology.

Akhilesh tells him to apologise for his actions first. Manish calls out Abhimanyu for giving up on Akshara. He questions his love for her as Abhimanyu never tried to search for her. Harsh reminds Manish that it was Akshara who left Abhimanyu and not the other way round. So, if anyone is to be questioned, it’s Akshara. Abhimanyu shuts Harsh down and turns to Manish. He lets Manish speak his heart out without raising his voice. Eventually, Manish throws Abhimanyu out while Abhimanyu recalls the last time he threw him out. Keep reading to find out what big news is Mahima going to reveal to the Birlas once they return home.

Akshara calms Maya

Elsewhere, Maya gets nervous seeing all the people at the press conference. While Akshara hopes for Abhimanyu to support her in the singing career, Maya runs away. Kunal and Akshara chase her. Maya expresses her nervousness, while Kunal tries to convince her. Akshara sings to calm her down. Once she feels better, Akshara explains to her the importance of this event. She reminds her of all the work they have put in for this moment.

Maya agrees to come for the press conference, but with a mask. Akshara is against the mask but Kunal agrees to her request. At the conference, the reporters request Maya to remove the mask for the conference. Maya refuses but they continue to insist. Kunal supports Maya on stage but fortunately, Shefali misses seeing him on stage. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu returns home with the Birlas. Mahima tries to tell him something, but he rushes to his room. Mahima tells everyone else that the international call Manish received earlier was from Mauritius which means that Kairav is in Mauritius. Now that the Birlas know Kairav’s whereabouts, it will be exciting to see what they will do next.

In the next episode, Abhimanyu receives a call from Shefali. He overhears Akshara’s voice on the other side. He gets the feeling that it is definitely Akshara and instantly returns to Jaipur. Keep reading HT highlights for more such written updates.

