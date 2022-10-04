Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 3: Akshara, Abhimanyu suffer in pain post separation

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be heartbreaking for all Abhira fans. After signing the divorce papers and returning each other’s belongings, Abhimanyu and Akshara finally begin to feel the pain of ending their relationship. After their anger goes away, they end up suffering and act weirdly to everyone’s surprise. Keep reading this article to find out more from this episode. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia hospitalised

Akshara and Abhimanyu act differently after the divorce

In the previous episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara part ways. They cut themselves off the outside world and start returning each other’s belongings. However, in this episode, they lose their anger and start acting differently. Akshara continues to stuff herself with brownies, while Abhimanyu eats chocolates excessively.

Both the Goenkas and the Birlas act shocked at their behavior and try to talk to them. Neither of them are ready to listen and continue to laugh at their misery. Later, Akshara and Abhimanyu end up at each other’s house and start calling each other out. Finally, they both pass outside and wake up the following day, only to find out that they are outside each other’s home. Akshara and Abhimanyu, both run back home, hiding themselves from each other’s sight and get back to their routine life. However, Suhasini and Mahima realize that Akshara and Abhimanyu, respectively, weren’t present in their rooms the entire night. Their family gets worried about their well-being but they will be more shocked by their subsequent behavior. Continue reading to find out what happens next.

Abhimanyu and Akshara get back to work

After expressing intense anger, pain, and suffering, Abhimanyu and Akshara return back home absolutely normal and ready to get back to their routine life. As a matter of fact, they act rather stronger and determined to fulfill their respective aims. Akshara starts preparing the paperwork for Kairav and Manish’s bail. Simultaneously, Abhimanyu works on his presentation to save the Birla hospital from getting permanently shut down.

Meanwhile, Suhasini and Suwarna break down as Manish, who wanted to celebrate the upcoming Navratri festival with enthusiasm after Kairav and Akshara’s return, is in police custody himself along with Kairav. Akshara who was earlier shattering herself becomes the support system of her family. She prepares for the veneration and motivates everyone to continue fighting. Similarly, Abhimanyu also finishes the rituals at his home with his family and gives hope to everyone about saving the Birla hospital. Incidentally, Akshara and Abhimanyu cross paths again on their way to their respective battle grounds, ie, the court and the hospital. It will be interesting to see how they will fight through this struggle while suffering the consequences of their divorce.

In the upcoming episode, Aarohi’s big secret is going to come out as an unexpected guest will arrive at the Goenka house. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu will worry about Neel who is nowhere to be found. Stay tuned to HT highlights for more latest updates.

