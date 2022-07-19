Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 19: Abhimanyu decides to make Harshvardhan CEO of Birla Hospital again

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the tension in Abhimanyu’s life increases as he finds out the truth about his hand injury. Birla hospital’s management suffers in Harshvardhan’s absence. Read this article to find out more about how Abhimanyu and Akshara's life changes after the last episode. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 18)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara prepares for auditions

Birla Hospital is going through turmoil presently. While Abhimanyu suffers from his hand injury and all his surgeries get cancelled, Anand and Neil get busy with the audit. Both of them feel inadequate in handling the jobs Harshvardhan used to manage. On the other hand, Akshara is getting nervous about her auditions and Abhimanyu tries to cheer her up. She prepares to leave for the audition and Abhimanyu helps her get ready. Before they move ahead, Abhimanyu remembers he needs to do something important. He immediately leaves to talk with Manjari. Akshara overhears their discussion and remains surprised.

Abhimanyu brings Harshvardhan back

Abhimanyu observes the struggle Anand and Neil are going through to manage the hospital. He decides to bring Harshvardhan back to his position as CEO so Anand can focus on his surgeries and medical appointments. Before he announces his decision to anyone, he discusses with Manjari if she will be alright with this change and if she can write a letter to the management approving Harshvardhan’s return. Manjari accepts Abhimanyu’s suggestion. Even Akshara is pleased to know that Abhimanyu put his grudges aside and did what was best for the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anand and Neil finally feel relieved. Elsewhere, Aarohi tries to get in touch with Rudra to get a job in his hospital. She recalls his offer and how Abhimanyu made him stay away from her. She feels angrier at Akshara and Abhimanyu for destroying her career. Finally, she gets a reply from Rudra and she is elated as this might be her chance to get back to her career. However, as she feels hopeful again, she still feels vengeful towards Akshara. Suvarna and Kairav try to talk with her, but it only aggravates her.

Back in the Birla mansion, Akshara prepares to leave for the auction and Abhimanyu decides to accompany her. As they leave, Abhimanyu gets a call from Anand who urgently calls him to the hospital for some emergency tests to check his injury. They part their ways and Abhimanyu leaves for the hospital, while Akshara goes to her auditions alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next episode, we will see Abhimanyu panicking as the doctors find serious issues with his hand. Akshara also worries about his safety. What do the doctors tell Abhimanyu that makes him so nervous?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.