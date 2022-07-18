Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 18: Akshara auditions for singing competition, Aarohi gets jealous

Akshara’s life hasn’t been easy ever since Aarohi made her feel inferior so this time, she takes a huge leap and auditions for a national singing competition. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu's health deteriorates but he is unable to tell Akshara. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update July 16)

Abhimanyu feels weak

Abhimanyu is suffering because of his hand injury and has been unable to share his pain with Akshara. He feels worried that if he does not tell her soon, she will get mad at her for hiding the truth. Even Anand suggests he tell her about the MRI reports. His pain is getting worse and he tries to work with his injured hand, but to no avail. It only makes him feel less hopeful about his future as a surgeon. He finally decides to share his health with Akshara.

On the other hand, Manish finds out that the potential match they found for Aarohi has refused to continue after finding out about her medical negligence case. Aarohi feels deeply hurt and furious at this. Meanwhile, Akshara is also keeping a huge secret from Abhimanyu. She has auditioned for India’s Magical Voice and now she has to physically go for auditions.

Aarohi gets infuriated

Abhimanyu comes back home determined to tell Akshara the truth. He finds Akshara worried about something so he wonders if she already found out. Turns out Akshara is anxious about her auditions. She finally tells Abhimanyu about her competition. Abhimanyu stays shocked for some time. Finally, he breaks his silence to congratulate Akshara and decides against sharing his secret with Akshara as he doesn’t want her to back out from the competition because of her.

Akshara continues to doubt herself and her talent, so Abhimanyu decides to cheer her up. He organises a party for her and calls everyone to celebrate her success. Akshara feels surprised and asks him what success he is celebrating as she is just going for the auditions now. Abhimanyu tells her that the fact she decided to do something out of her comfort zone is success enough. Manjari also backs Abhimanyu. Neil surprises her by showing her the messages from patients supporting her. Overwhelmed, Akshara breaks down.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu informs the Goenkas about Akshara’s auditions and they rejoice in Akshara’s achievements. Kairav also remarks that for the first time, Akshara is doing something for herself and not for her family, Abhimanyu or Aarohi. Aarohi overhears this conversation and feels infuriated at everyone for still supporting Akshara only and not caring about her. In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu gets worse news about his hand injury. Akshara goes for the auditions but feels anxious about Abhimanyu.

