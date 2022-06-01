Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update June 1: Akshara surprises Abhimanyu with dinner date at hospital

Akshara and Abhimanyu had been going through a tough time lately. While Akshara is still adjusting to her new job and the Birla family, Abhimanyu is struggling with his relationship with Harsh. In this latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will plan a surprise dinner for Abhimanyu at the hospital itself, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Read the full article to know what happened next. Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 30: On Akshara's first day at work, Abhimanyu creates a scene in the hospital

Dinner Date

Akshara and Abhimanyu plan a dinner date together, but Abhimanyu misses the dinner reservation because of his work. He is disappointed as this is the first time in a long while when the two of them could have some quality time together. However, Akshara manages to steal some moments of love after all. She plans a surprise dinner date for him in his office itself. After a romantic dinner, they plan to go for a long drive and then to a hotel. They reach home to get the spare keys for the house. What they find there will ruin all their plans for a getaway. Keep reading to know more.

Shefali and Parth’s argument

While the younger couple of the Birla family is romancing in the office, the older couple, Shefali and Parth, get into a serious argument at home. Anand, Harsh, and Mahima interfere and find out that Shefali is fighting with Parth over his job. Everyone takes Shefali’s side as they want him to get back to his career in medicine. Parth insists on taking a chance and finding a job as a musician. Meanwhile, Akshara arrives for the keys but Parth asks her to help him convince others about his passion.

Akshara tries to talk to Harsh and Anand, but she instead gets into an argument herself. Parth asks her to get him a job in his hospital. Mahima warns her to not get her son into a useless music therapist job like herself. Abhimanyu kept waiting for Akshara outside but then had to come in. He also notices Harsh insulting Akshara and couldn’t resist himself. The rest is what we all expected. Harsh and Abhimanyu got into a terrible fight leaving his date plan with Akshara sabotaged.

Abhimanyu gets mad at Akshara and like always, she manages to bring him out of his anger. While our love birds get back on the track of romance, Neel disturbs the two and calls Abhimanyu downstairs. Harsh and Anand are planning a 35th-anniversary party for their hospital and ask for Abhimanyu’s help.

In the upcoming episode, the Birla family will get ready for their big party at the hospital. Manjari’s problems will increase with the entry of an unwelcome guest. Keep reading HT highlights for all the latest updates from the show.

