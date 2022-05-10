Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 10: Abhimanyu and Akshara take pheras, kanyadaan and much more

Like an ageless love epic, Abhimanyu’s and Akshara’s story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also continues to serve us with unlimited drama every day. After fighting all odds, as the two lovers get married, drama only rises. Akshara meets new problems with her in-laws, Abhimanyu still struggles to accept Aarohi, and the couple breaks all stereotypes for their love. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 9: Akshara surprises Abhimanyu with a performance)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara’s problems begins

As Akshara and Abhimanyu continue with their wedding rituals, her new family creates new issues for her. Mahima receives an email from the Chicago conference and to her shock, she is not invited. Instead, it was Mr and Mrs Abhimanyu Birla who got the invites. Mahima and Anand felt undermined. For Akshara, her new life after the wedding is going to start with more hurdles as she struggles to make her place in the hearts of Mahima, Anand, and Harshvardhan.

Breaking Stereotypes!

It’s time for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s ‘pheras’, but before that happens, an important ritual is left – ‘Kanyadaan’. Not having parents is the greatest pain any daughter can have, especially on her wedding day. Akshara also gets teary-eyed as she looks at her parents' photograph and wishes they could perform her Kanyadaan. Vansh asks Swarna and Manish to perform the ritual but they deny it. Abhimanyu starts worrying as Akshara misses her parents further. Swarna and Manish surprise everyone by asking Kairav to do Akshara’s ‘kanyadaan’. Akshara is overwhelmed as Kairav performs the most important ritual for her family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only this but Abhimanyu and Akshara also break another stereotype. After Abhimanyu puts ‘sindoor’ on Akshara’s head, he asks Akshara to put ‘sindoor’ on him as well. They explain to their angry family members that Abhimanyu also wants to protect Akshara and thus, he will also perform this ritual with her.

Aarohi and Neil’s fight over sandals

As the wedding rituals continue, Aarohi and Vansh decide to look for Akshara’s sandals. Neil notices Aarohi leaving and follows her. As she struggles to find the sandals, Neil shocks him by showing her that he is wearing the sandals himself. The two argue over returning the sandal for Akshara’s sake but Neil doesn’t budge from his demands. Aarohi decides to make sure she gets the sandals back without giving a penny to Neil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the ‘phera’ ceremony starts, the family members beautifully explain to the couple the meaning of each vow. Abhimanyu and Akshara also make their own vows to each other.

Akshara vows to protect and love Abhimanyu’s family as much as she loves hers. However, what remains to be seen is if Abhimanyu’s family will love her as much as they love Abhimanyu. In the next episode, we will see more fun and drama as the newly wedded couple will enter married life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.