Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 9: Akshara surprises Abhimanyu with a performance

After countless hurdles and continuous struggle, the day has come when Akshara and Abhimanyu are finally getting married. From lost lehenga to missing ‘dulha’, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had all the drama and more is yet to come. In the latest episode, it will be all about love as Akshara will surprise Abhimanyu; Neil and Parth will give the wedding rituals a new twist; and, the ‘pheras’ will finally begin.

Akshara sings for Abhimanyu

As Abhimanyu remains spellbound with the beauty of his bride, Akshara amazes him with a beautiful song. Everyone is in awe of their love and admiration towards each other. Abhimanyu also shows Akshara his pagdi that has #AkshukaAbhi written on it, much like the #AbhikiAkshu on her veil. They exchange garlands and Suhasini tells them there is still time for other important rituals.

Akshara’s Sandals get stolen!

After the first ceremony is done, it’s time for more fun and games with the Birlas and Goenkas. Birlas warn Goenkas not to steal Abhimanyu’s shoes. To which, Aarohi responds that they wanted to discontinue this ritual anyway. Later, Aarohi finds out it’s her plan to distract Neil and Parth so they can steal the shoes easily.

To everyone’s surprise, Aarohi never gets to touch the shoes as Neil steals Akshara’s sandals after an unexpected prank. This brings an interesting twist to the wedding as the Goenkas seem clueless to this new trend that Neil starts. Akshara and Aarohi try to convince Abhimanyu and Neil to return the sandals but he, in turn, initiates an auction for it. Suhasini reminds everyone that it’s time for the ‘pheras’ and the negotiations for the sandal can continue afterwards.

Abhimanyu has denied helping Akshara with the sandals but he will not let her suffer because of it. When it is to be decided how Akshara will reach the ‘mandap’ without her sandals, Abhimanyu lifts her up and takes her to the location.

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see many more exciting turns as Mayank will perform the most important ritual for Akshara– ‘Kanyadaan’. We will also see Vanraj and Mahima belittling Akshara for not being a doctor. What will Akshara do after she finds out the true feelings of her new family? Will Abhimanyu be able to protect Akshara from the new hurdles?

