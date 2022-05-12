Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 12: Akshara’s welcome at Abhimanyu's house and post-wedding rituals

After a long and dramatic wedding, Abhimanyu and Akshara are ready to begin their married life. It’s time for Akshara to leave her maternal home for the Birlas’ mansion. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu taking his Akshara to his home for the first time. The episode takes a fun turn with the after-wedding rituals beginning. More entertainment can be expected as Akshara faces new challenges as a Birla daughter-in-law. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 11: Akshara’s bidaai, and Harshvardhan’s surprise cocktail party

Akshara and Abhimanyu leave in style

In the previous episode, we saw an inconsolable Akshara as she had to now leave her family. Her family members and Manjari were seen comforting her, but to no avail. In the latest episode, we see Abhimanyu helping her beloved wife and finally managing to make her laugh. The Goenkas apologize to Birlas for any inconvenience while Abhimanyu folds his hands to them in respect. This displeases Harsh who criticizes Akshara and her family. Manjari defends Akshara. This little incident is the glimpse of the beginning of some hurdles in the lives of the couple.

After the ‘bidaai’ ceremony, Abhimanyu takes Akshara on a bike ride while the family waves at them. They stop at a temple on the way for a ritual. They then discuss the further rituals, or as Akshara says, ‘tests’ that Birlas would be taking. They share a romantic moment together for the first time, as husband and wife.

Akshara’s welcome

At the Birlas residence, Manjari prepares enthusiastically to welcome her dear daughter-in-law. Neil and Parth help her. The nervous new bride arrives with her husband. But the couple is shocked to see that the main door is closed.

Abhimanyu and Akshara get worried while Neil on the other side prepares for the grand welcome. Vansh asks Neil to make a video while the Goenkas wait. Eventually, Akshara figures that it must be a prank by Neil. As they enter the house, they see Manjari and Neil standing in darkness.

The welcome that Akshara received was not what she expected, but a glimpse of her upcoming struggle. In the coming episodes, we will see Akshara finally facing the drawbacks of marrying a doctor. Abhimanyu will have to leave her alone for an emergency at the hospital. Aarohi will also be called by Harsh for some complications. It will be exciting to watch how Akshara fights these new obstacles. Keep an eye on this space for more.

