Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 27: Akshara and Abhimanyu argue over her new job

It’s time for Akshara to face another obstacle in her married life by making a choice between her career and her husband. Abhimanyu has always supported Akshara but in this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see him planning and plotting to prevent Akhsara from joining her new job. Read the full article to find out why Abhimanyu doesn’t want Akshara to take her new job and how this will affect Akshara’s career. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 26: Akshara goes for job interview despite Abhimanyu’s disapproval

Akshara pranks Abhimanyu

In the previous episode, we saw how Akshara helped a nurse treat a little kid. The doctor who witnessed it gets impressed by her therapy and immediately gives her the job. Abhimanyu continues to worry about her safety in the hospital. Akshara has nothing but good news to tell Abhimanyu but she decides to add a little drama.

She tells Abhimanyu that he was right and he won’t even believe what people at the hospital did to her. Abhimanyu gets anxious but before Akshara could say anything further, she cuts the call. Abhimanyu, obviously, assumes that the worst has happened. He instantly decides that Akshara will not work at the charitable hospital or any place like that, she will work at a safe and known hospital. He calls his friend Dr.Vineet and pulls in a favor to get Akshara a job.

What worse could have happened after this? Aarohi, who is already furious at Abhimanyu after what Rudra told her, overhears this conversation. She is further agitated at Abhimanyu after finding out that he is himself using his sources to get Akshara a better job, but he denies helping her or promoting her. How will Aarohi react to this? Keep watching this space to find out.

Two Appointment letters

Akshara comes back home to surprise Abhimanyu with her appointment letter. However, she herself gets shocked by the appointment letter Abhimanyu gets for her. Neel, Shefali, and Parth find the two appointment letters and congratulate Akshara. Shefali suggests Akshara work at

Abhimanyu’s friend’s hospital as it matches their standards. They later find out that Abhimanyu has made the decision without Akshara’s knowledge and Shefali comments that Abhimanyu is trying to control her. Even though Akshara is upset with Abhimanyu, she still defends him and his decision. Finally, we see the two of them talking their differences out and Abhimanyu supporting Akshara’s decision to work at the charitable hospital.

Manjari as well as the Goenkas celebrate Akshara’s achievement. Akshara finds out about Manjari’s broken dreams. Aarohi continues to feel jealous of Akshara seeing everyone rejoicing over Akshara’s job and not paying attention to her. In the upcoming episodes, we will see more twists and turns in the show as Neel will make a big mistake at his new job. How will Harsh react to this new drama? Keep reading to find out what new hurdles Akshar will face next in the Birla family.

