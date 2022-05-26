Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 26: Akshara goes for job interview despite Abhimanyu’s disapproval

Abhimanyu has always supported Akshara but in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see a different side of him as he disapproves of Akshara's new job. We also see Rudra manipulating Akshara against him. Read this article to find out all the updates from the latest episode. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 25: Akshara goes for job interview, Harsh gets upset

Abhimanyu and Akshara leave for interview

Akshara is surprised to see Abhimanyu waiting for her in the car. He has taken a day off to support her for her job interview. On the way to the hospital, Abhimanyu warns Akshara of the evils of the world and asks her to stay safe. But is Abhimanyu just being careful or over protective?

They reach the hospital and Abhimanyu notices the disorganised and irresponsible set up there. He asks Akshara to let go of the job but she wants to pursue it. She tries to convince him but he doesn’t budge. Finally, he lets her go half-heartedly but remains worried about her safety. It will be interesting to see how Abhimanyu will react once Akshara finally gets the job.

Rudra manipulates Aarohi

As tensions erupts at Akshara’s charitable hospital, things don’t look so good at the Birla Hospital either. Harshvardhan gets mad at Abhimanyu for delaying his work because of Akshara. Neel joins the hospital staff but is confused about the work. He bumps into Aarohi accidentally and hurts his nose. Aarohi finds out about Rudra and Abhimanyu’s little talk earlier.

While Abhimanyu was being protective of Aarohi, Rudra tells a completely different story to her. He tells her that Abhimanyu disrespected her work and tells Rudra to not offer her any job. He also added that Abhimanyu said that she only works at Birla hospital because she is Akshara’s sister and that if she decides to work anywhere else, he won’t even give her the work certificate. Aarohi is furious at this.

Akshara continues to wait for her interview at the hospital. As she waits, she notices a kid being afraid of injections. She assists the nurse with the kid and the hospital administrator notices everything. In the next episode, we will see Akshara getting the good news about her new job but the happiness doesn’t stay for long.

Keep reading HT highlights to find out if Akshara will be able to take the job without Abhimanyu’s approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON