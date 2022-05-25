Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 25: Akshara goes for job interview, Harsh gets upset

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Kairav and Abhimanyu getting into a fight over Akshara’s health. Akshara also attempts to resume her professional life and gives Abhimanyu a surprise by securing a job interview. Read the full article for all the updates. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 24: Akshara faints while waiting for Abhimanyu, will he come back?

Abhimanyu and Kairav’s fight

Akshara faints while waiting for Abhimanyu, who arrives just in and saves her from falling. He realizes that she is running a high fever. Abhimanyu and Kairav get into a fight over Akshara’s health. Kairav blames Abhimanyu and tells him to get away from her. They both argue over who will take care of Akshara. Manish asks Kairav to back away but he doesn’t listen. Ultimately, Suhasini scolds the two and Kairav leaves the room.

Akshara and Abhimanyu patch up

As everyone leaves, Abhimanyu and Akshara get some time alone to talk to each other. Akshara realizes that Abhimanyu is also running a fever. They both take care of each other and. They finally feel better and arrive for breakfast. The Goenkas take a sigh of relief seeing the two of them happy.

After breakfast, Akshara and Abhimanyu leave for the Birla house. Before they reach their house, Abhimanyu takes a stop at the park where they proposed to each other. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to promise that she will not try to change his family.

Akshara’s job interview

Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she has a job interview. He tells her that he will support her in whatever she wants to do. They leave for Birlas’ mansion and tell everyone about the interview. Harsh taunts her that with a jibe about her qualification, and says she won’t get any job apart from in a charitable hospital. Mahima also asks her to not go for the interview as it would be below the reputation of their family. Akshara stays firm about her decision.

However, Manjari, Neel, Parth, and Shefali all wish her luck along. As Akshara gets late for her interview, she rushes to get ready and leaves. She looks for Abhimanyu but finds out that he has already left. She reaches the only car left at the house. To her pleasant surprise, the driver in the car is Abhimanyu himself.

In the upcoming episode, we will see tension rising again in Akshara’s life as Abhimanyu is against her decision Akshara to work at the charitable hospital. How will Akshara and Abhimanyu handle this new conflict in their marriage? Keep reading our highlights to find out.

