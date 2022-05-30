Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 30: On Akshara's first day at work, Abhimanyu creates a scene in hospital

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see how Akshara will start her new journey while the Birla family will continue to create issues for her. We will also see Manjari’s big secret coming out. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update May 28: Manjari gets mad at Akshara, Neel’s secret is out)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu creates a scene at Akshara’s hospital

Akshara is all set to start her new journey but as she is about to leave for work, Mahima and Harsh try to insult and demotivate her. Akshara managed to handle their taunts well and give Mahima a befitting reply. At the hospital, Akshara sees gross injustice being done to a sick kid’s mother. She realizes that the doctors working at the hospital have their own private practices. After the first check-up of the patients, they refer them to their private clinics only for follow-ups. Poor Akshara tries to argue with the nurse but doesn’t get any help.

She is left with no option but to ask Abhimanyu for help. She refers the kid to him but the moment Abhimanyu finds out about the wrongdoings at the hospital, he rushes to confront the staff. The hospital management attempts to calm him down but he continues to threaten them. Finally, Akshara takes him out and argues with him regarding his manner of improving things at the hospital. Abhimanyu leaves disheartened and disappointed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manjari’s secret almost comes out

While Akshara struggles with her career and family, Manjari is going through another conflict. She tries to throw away the adoption papers so no one can find the truth. However, Harsh notices her and inquires about the papers. She gets away with an excuse but in the rush, an important paper gets away from the trash and is left on the floor. Later, that paper gets mixed up with Akshara’s documents accidentally. Akshara does notice the paper in her file but gets caught up in the hospital drama and forgets about it.

In the evening, Harsh warns Akshara to not include Abhimanyu in her second-grade hospital’s business. Akshara explains the situation but he doesn’t care to listen. He tells her that their name is more important to him than her work and it should not get tarnished whatsoever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also tells everyone that DNA testing is being done at the hospital and thus, samples will be collected the following day. Manjari gets shocked by this announcement and drops the glasses of water. Akshara looks after Manjari, but she continues to tremble. Abhimanyu tells her that the test is being done only to check the efficiency of the staff in working with the new machine.

In the next episode, we will find out why Manjari is shaken by the news of the DNA testing. What is she hiding from everyone? We will also see the Birlas organizing an important event and one of the guests will bring more trouble in the lives of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.