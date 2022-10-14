Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 13: Abhimanyu and Akshara look after each other during celebrations

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara and Abhimanyu will come even closer as they celebrate Dussehra together. Mahima plans to expose Abhimanyu and Akshara's divorce to Manjari. Aarohi also gets suspicious of Akshara's whereabouts. Keep reading this article to know the full story. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 11: Akshara's singing brings Manjari out of coma)

Akshara's request to the Birlas

Akshara has started staying at the Birla house for Manjari's well-being. Manjari believes that both Akshara and Abhimanyu are happy in their relationship. She asks them to conduct the veneration for Dussehra together. Abhimanyu and Akshara awkwardly agree. Akshara stays in the guest room. She feels like an outsider in a house which used to be her own once. She talks with Manish who comforts him unknowingly. Back at the Goenka house, Aarohi suggests that Akshara just lives like that to get attention from everyone. Swarna corrects her that Akshara is going through some real issues and she should not say things about her like that.

Later, she confesses to Vansh how she feels neglected by the family because of Akshara. Vansh assures her that they all support and love her the same and she should not bother them by continuing her relationship with Neil. Akshara tells everyone at the Birla house to not let anyone outside the family know that she is living with them for a few days. Harsh agrees to her requests and ensures that she will have a pleasant stay. He also expresses his gratefulness to her for coming despite everyone's disapproval. Mahima decides to bring Akshara's secret out nevertheless.

Aarohi gets suspicious

Aarohi and Neil get on a video call. Neil tries to hide Akshara's secret from her but unfortunately, she comes from behind and he awkwardly avoids the situation making Aarohi suspicious of him. Later, Aarohi also receives a call from the workshop where Akshara is supposed to be and they asked to convey their message to Akshara. This adds to Aarohi's doubts about Akshara's actually whereabouts. The Birlas get ready for Dussehra. Akshara helps Manjari dress up and prepare for the festival.

Abhimanyu notices Akshara's efforts in taking care of Manjari. He also has to pretend to be a doting husband in front of her. Mahima plots against Akshara and creates a situation where Manjari can notice the divorce papers while everyone else remains busy in the function.

Abhimanyu and Akshara look after each other during the celebrations. It will be interesting to see if they will come closer soon or will their secret comes out first. In the next episode, Abhimanyu and Akshara get into a fight and start blaming each other for the divorce. Incidentally, Manjari passes by them and perhaps overhears the conversation. Keep reading articles on HT highlights to know more.

