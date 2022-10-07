Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 6: Harsh tries to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara together again

In this episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after getting the dates from court, Abhimanyu and Akshara prepare for the proceedings unwillingly. Harsh will again attempt to bring them together before they put a stamp on their decision. Keep reading this article for more updates from the latest episode. (Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update October 5)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harsh plots to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara together

Akshara is ready to proceed with the divorce case with Abhimanyu. She prepares the paperwork herself and is about to leave for court. However, Manish and Kairav suggest that they should join her in court today. Akshara refuses their offer and makes it clear that she wants to do it alone. Abhimanyu looks clearly distressed about going to court. He calls Neil, Parth, and Shefali to ask if they can join him in the court proceeding. When no one is available, he even asks Rohan to come. After failing from all ends, Abhimanyu seeks support from Harsh. Harsh readily agrees.

Back at the hospital, Neil worries about Abhimanyu and Akshara. Aarohi tells Neil that Akshara is moving on and she is not affected at all negatively by the divorce. Neil is surprised to hear this news, little does he know that Akshara is only faking the happiness outside to hide the chaos that is going on inside her mind. Harsh realizes this dilemma and tries to stop Abhimanyu from going to court. He drives Abhimanyu to the court and on the way, decides to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara together once again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu and Akshara arrive at the court

Abhimanyu asks Harsh to drive faster and he intentionally bumps the bike onto a car which is incidentally Akshara’s car only. The bike breaks and he forces Abhimanyu to join Akshara at the court. They both reluctantly go together in the same car. During the journey, they try to taunt each other about breaking their hearts. However, it looks like neither of the two wants to go ahead with the divorce proceedings but the ego is still a bit too much for either of them to say anything. They arrive at the court finally; Harsh and Manish also come after them to make sure they are alright.

Abhimanyu and Akshara take slow and difficult steps towards the chamber while constantly rethinking their decision. Right before they are to meet the counsellor, Abhimanyu excuses himself while Akshara waits for his return. When he doesn’t come back sooner, she goes to the counsellor’s office where they both wait for Abhimanyu’s return. The counsellor suggests that Abhimanyu might not want to divorce Akshara and is thus taking too long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episode, Akshara will attempt to meet Manjari while Abhimanyu drags her out. Later, Manjari comes out of her coma and asks Akshara to answer all her questions. Keep reading this space for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.