Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about her arrest over casteist comment, says had to pay price for being a public figure
tv

Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about her arrest over casteist comment, says had to pay price for being a public figure

Yuvika Chaudhary has opened up after she was arrested and later granted bail for using a casteist slur earlier this year. Here's what she has said now.
Yuvika Chaudhary opens up about her arrest, bail over the casteist slur controversy
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:06 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently got bail after being arrested over her casteist comment, has opened up on the matter. She revealed that she ‘had to leave everything and go for the investigations’.

In a video that went viral earlier this year, Yuvika Chaudhary was heard using a word that is derogatory to a section of society. After the outrage, she apologised by sharing a statement and later a video on her social media accounts.

RELATED STORIES

Speaking to a leading daily on Wednesday, Yuvika stated, "I didn't know until a few days ago that a case had been filed against me. When I got a notice, I was in Pune shooting for a project. I had to leave everything and go for the investigations. As a law-abiding citizen of India, law comes above everything else for me and hence I travelled immediately to Haryana. There the police asked me several questions and they even have the phone through which the video was uploaded. I am back in Mumbai now but I hope everything gets sorted soon."

Read More: Yuvika Chaudhary issues video apology for using casteist slur, Prince Narula comes to her support

She further explained, “Six months ago too I had said that I didn’t use the word for anyone and I didn’t even know the meaning of it. I can never do such a thing. But now since it has happened, I can only apologise as much as I can." She added that she has had to pay a price for being a public figure.

Earlier this year, in a social media post, Yuvika had apologised: “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word that I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand love you all."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta found herself in a similar controversy for using a casteist word in a video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuvika chaudhary midway yuvika chaudhary
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after KBC 13 contestant asks him about Taapsee

5

Deepika Padukone arrives in style at Mumbai airport

Kavita Kaushik takes inspiration from Rangeela's Hai Rama song, Urmila reacts

Kapil dismisses praise of Deepika, cites Ranveer as reason: ‘Kaahe ki perfect?’
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP