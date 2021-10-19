Casteist remarks case: Actress Yuvika Choudhary joins probe, gets bail

Actress Yuvika Choudhary joined the police investigation in Hisar’s Hansi and later was released on interim bail in a case of making objectionable and derogatory remarks on the Scheduled Caste community in a video she had shot with her husband Prince Narula.

The police had registered an FIR (first information report) against Choudhary under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on May 28 on a complaint filed by Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan.

Kalsan had alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks on people belonging to SC in the video which hurt the sentiments of his community.

Subhash Sharma, PRO of Hansi police, said the actress was arrested as a part of an investigation in a ‘casteist remarks case’ and later released on bail.

Yuvika Choudhary, who has acted in the movie Om Shanti Om besides appearing in reality television shows Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, found herself in hot water after she used a ‘casteist’ slur to describe how badly she was dressed in a video blog in May this year.

Demands for her arrest began trending on the social media shortly after she uploaded the video, which also featured her husband, reality television star Prince Narula. After Kalsan approached the local police.