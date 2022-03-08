Akshay Kumar grieves the loss of pet dog Cleo, Twinkle Khanna says her heart feels 'heavy and empty' at same time

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have shared posts about the loss of their pet, Cleo. The two shared their emotions by posting a few pictures of the furry animal along with short messages. Twinkle said her heart felt heavy and empty at the same time after its death at the age of 12. They were very fond of Cleo and occasionally shared pictures and videos of Cleo on Instagram. Also read: Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar hum 'happy song', as they decorate a tree with kids Nitara, Aarav. Watch

Twinkle wrote along with the pictures, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does.” The first video shows Twinkle brushing Cleo's brown fur while the second one shows him rolling on the grass and playing by himself. The third picture gives a clear look at the German Shepherd as it gets captured by the camera.

Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia commented to the post, “RIP Cleopatra.” Sonali Behl reacted to the post, “Oh no!” along with a sad face emoji. Bobby Deol dropped broken heart icons in the comments section. Amrita Arora, Dabboo Ratnani also dropped heart icons. A fan commented, “So sorry for your loss. They are adorable, can’t live without them once attached to them. They become our lifelines.” Another wrote, “Stay strong as the passing of a loved one is always traumatic. Prayers to the lord TC.”

Akshay Kumar also shared a hearbreaking post on Cleo's death. Sharing two pictures, he wrote on Twitter, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you."

Last year, Twinkle had shared a long post about how much she loved Cleo. Sharing a video of her brushing him, she had written, "When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her. But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside.”

She had added, “It is the way our dogs look at us. It doesn’t matter if we are adolescents or grandmothers, comely or plain, hilarious or terrible bores. Their gaze is a place without judgement. Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally."

