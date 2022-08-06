Urmila Matondkar says Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi Kapoor during Judaai shoot

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will be joining DID Super Moms as a special guest in the upcoming episode. During the show, Urmila Matondkar revealed that Sridevi was pregnant with Janhvi when they were shooting for the 1997 film Judaai. Also Read: When Sridevi said she wasn't in favour of Janhvi Kapoor's film career: 'Would give me greater joy to see her married'

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she attended a family function. Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Contestant Sadika Khan's portrayed a pregnant woman in her performance. Sadika's act reminded Urmila of her Judaai co-star Sridevi. Urmila said, “Sadika, I must say that you have beautifully showcased the whole journey of your pregnancy in a very graceful manner, but the real hero of this act was your daughter - Maera. I think this act was complete only because of her presence. In fact, this is the same thing I was discussing with Janhvi when I met her outside the set. I remember, when I was shooting with Sridevi Ji for one of the songs in our film - Judaai, she was pregnant with Janhvi at that time. We spoke about having a connection even before she was born, and I must say it was a really heartwarming moment for us to reconnect about it. Similar to Sridevi Ji, you have also danced with your daughter, and I wish your life is filled with lots of love and happiness going forward.”

Judaai was released on February 28, 1997. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey.

Sridevi tied the knot with Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996. They welcomed Janhvi on March 6, 1997, just a few days after Judaai was released.

Apart from Urmila Matondkar, the other judges of the reality show are Bhagyashree, and choreographer Remo Dsouza. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

