US Open 2025: Full schedule, when and where to watch in India

The US Open 2025, the 145th edition of one of tennis' most prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, is set to kick off on Sunday, August 24, and run through to Sunday, September 7. Held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, the tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts and will feature the world's top tennis stars competing for the Grand Slam title. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending US Open Champions(US Open)

When and where to watch US Open 2025 in India?

Tennis fans from India can watch the US Open 2025 on JioHotstar, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Key Dates and Match Schedule (All times in IST)

August 24-26: Men's and Women's Singles 1st Round matches begin.

August 27-28: Singles 2nd Round matches.

August 29-31: Singles 3rd Round and Round of 16 matches.

September 1-3: Singles Round of 16 and Quarterfinals.

September 4-5: Women's Semifinals on September 4 (night session); Men's Semifinals on September 5 (day and night sessions).

September 6: Women's Final.

September 7: Men's Final.

Who are the players to watch out for?

In the men's singles event, obviously, World No.1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner will be one to watch out for. In the women's singles event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the player to keep an eye on.

However, apart from them, in the men's singles, 2022 Champion Carlos Alcaraz will be going after his 6th Grand Slam, while Novak Djokovic will look to win his record 25th Slam.

In the women's singles, 2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff will be a key player along with Iga Świątek, the current Wimbledon Champion, who will give a challenge to the defending champion.

Increased prize money for US Open 2025

The total prize money of this tournament to be held in New York is 90 million dollars i.e., approximately 788 crore rupees. It has increased 20% from last year's $75 million.

The winner of men's and women's singles will get $5 million (about ₹44 crore), 39% more than the $3.6 million given in 2024.

Top-ranked players participating in US Open 2025

Men:

1 Jannik Sinner

2 Carlos Alcaraz

3 Alexander Zverev

4 Taylor Fritz

5 Jack Draper

6 Ben Shelton

7 Novak Djokovic

8 Alex de Minaur

9 Holger Rune

10 Lorenzo Musetti

Women:

1 Aryna Sabalenka

2 Coco Gauff

3 Iga Swiatek

4 Jessica Pegula

5 Mirra Andreeva

6 Madison Keys

7 Zheng Qinwen

8 Amanda Anisimova

9 Jasmine Paolini

10 Elena Rybakina