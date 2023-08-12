‘We still love each other so much': Anna Paul and Glen Thomson announce breakup

Australian social media icon, Anna Paul and Glen Thomson have parted ways after being together for eight years. This news has left fans divided with some feeling dismayed and others thinking it's a prank.

Anna uploaded a TikTok video officially announcing the split from Glen.

“So Glen and I broke up,” said Anna.

“We were together for eight years and I know that my relationship is a relationship you guys looked up to as in like, ‘the only reason I believe in love is because of Anna and Glen,’ and we still love each other so much and it was a mutual breakup,” she continued.

"It was a mutual decision."

Glen appeared at the end of the video and gave Anna a cheeky peck on her head.

Glen followed up with Anna's video with an Instagram story, confirming their split. The story was later reshared by Anna on her gram.

“Anna and I are no longer together but still love each other [sic] very much!!” the IG story reads.

“I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other.”

People were huge followers of the couple's TikTok content and thought of them as the “ideal” couple.

The video and stories have left their fans in a frenzy. The TikTok has received about 7.4 million views and a million comments.

“just saw that anna paul and glenn broke up, maybe love really doesn’t exist” wrote a user.

“This was one of the most genuine relationships here on Tik tok. [sic] Thank you for sharing your love with us and the beautiful memories you shared,” commented another.

The two were one of the most loved couple influencers, with Anna having 2.3 million followers on Instagram and Glen having 299K followers on the app.

