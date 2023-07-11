75th Emmy Awards to air in India on Lionsgate Play, nominations out on this date

The prestigious Emmy Awards is back with a bang with its 75th anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get some much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play, for the 3rd consecutive year, is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night. (Also Read: Emmy 2023: The White Lotus to compete in the Drama Category, not eligible for Limited Series)

Emmy Awards is in its 75th year in 2023

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST.

What's new in the 75th year?

Moreover, for the very first time, the Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be livestreamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel (9 pm IST) on July 12.

As the Emmy Awards celebrated 75 illustrious years, the Television Academy made the decision to give the iconic statuette an update, honouring its timeless significance. Drawing inspiration from Halley's Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years, the enhanced statuette pays homage to the realms of art, history, and talent.

Talking about the unveiling of the new statuette ahead of the 75th Emmy Awards, Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre said, “We were trying to find a way to honour the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century. Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”

Top contenders for nomination

This year, some of the top contenders that are likely to get nominated in the main categories at Emmy Awards include the final seasons of HBO show Succession (airs on Jio Cinema in India) and Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, along with ABC's Abbott Elementary, that airs on Disney+ Hotstar in India. New additions may include Beef on Netflix and Prime Video's Lord of the Rings spin-off series The Rings of Power among others.

