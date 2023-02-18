Emmy 2023: The White Lotus to compete in the Drama Category, not eligible for Limited Series

The hit HBO series, The White Lotus, has been renewed for a third season and will no longer be considered in the Limited or Anthology Series category at the 2023 Emmys. Despite winning nine awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Jennifer Coolidge, the show will now be competing in the Drama category due to continuing storylines as confirmed by Variety. (Also read: The White Lotus season 3 to be set in Asia, creator Mike White hints at focus on 'death and spirituality')

This change only applies to the Emmys, with the show already competing in the Drama category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards. The TV Academy has redefined limited or anthology series in 2021, stating that the story must be completely resolved within its season, with no ongoing storylines allowed. Despite Jennifer Coolidge's character being the only one returning for season 2, the show has been disqualified from the Limited or Anthology Series category due to the appearance of a character from a previous season.

IndieWire reported that a spokesperson for the Television Academy has confirmed that The White Lotus Season 2 can now be considered for the Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series category because it includes an ongoing storyline. It is currently unknown whether Season 3 will bring back any characters, which may meet the Limited Series criteria, allowing it to compete in that category.

At Emmy, the drama category will have strong competition this year, and will include Succession, Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, Andor, The Mandalorian, The Crown, The Last of Us, and House of the Dragon.

The White Lotus is a comedy-drama TV series curated by Mike White for HBO. The star cast of season 2 included F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries among others. The series revolves around a fictional resort, White Lotus, and the dark secrets concerning the guests and the staff. It is a satire on the indulgences, narcissism and selfishness of the rich and wealthy and how they leave a path of destruction behind for less privileged.