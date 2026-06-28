'Aapki identity kya hai without being Shreyas Iyer's sister?' Farah Khan questions Shresta on Lock Upp 2; fans react

Shresta Iyer is ready to step out from the massive shadow of her brother, Indian Team Cricket Captain Shreyas Iyer. Best known to the public through her family ties and her work as a content creator, she is carving out her own path by joining the reality TV on Netflix’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2. She is determined to flip the script and show the world the authentic person behind the famous last name. As she puts it, the reality show is her chance to let viewers “see who she is beyond that identity.”

Shresta Iyer wants to be known for herself

Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta enters Lock Upp 2: 'I'm here to create my own identity'

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She was in the news during the IPL 2026 season after posting a light-hearted Instagram reel after the rain-hit Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match ended with both teams sharing a point. In the video, she joked, “Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae, lo de ditta ek point (Punjabis have a big heart, so we gave you one point)”, hinting that Punjab Kings had "gifted" KKR a point. While many took it as a joke, the reel also sparked criticism on social media.

During the grand premiere of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on June 27, host Riteish Deshmukh brought up the controversy and asked her about the backlash. Responding to it, Shresta said, “Maine kisi ke sentiments hurt nahi kiye hai (I did not hurt anyone's sentiments). I think it was just fun banter. Sports mein aise fun banters hote rehte hai (Such fun banters are common in sports).”

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{{^usCountry}} Farah Khan then steered the conversation towards Shresta's personal journey and said, “Mujhe joh lagta hai ki aapke naam se aapka surname hataya jaaye, then the story is very different. Aapki identity kya hai without being Shreyas Iyer's sister? (I feel that if your surname were removed from your name, the story would be very different. What is your identity without being Shreyas Iyer's sister?)” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farah Khan then steered the conversation towards Shresta's personal journey and said, “Mujhe joh lagta hai ki aapke naam se aapka surname hataya jaaye, then the story is very different. Aapki identity kya hai without being Shreyas Iyer's sister? (I feel that if your surname were removed from your name, the story would be very different. What is your identity without being Shreyas Iyer's sister?)” {{/usCountry}}

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The question prompted Shresta to speak about why she chose to be a part of the reality show. She said she wants people to see her beyond the label of being a cricketer's sister and discover her own story.

She said, "I've faced a lot of trolling over the years, but I've learned to grow through it. Most people know me as Shreyas' sister, but I'm here to create my own identity and be recognized for who I am. Lock Upp feels like the perfect platform to show a different side of me and let people know my story beyond that label."

She says disrespect is something she won't accept

Shresta also spoke about the one thing she refuses to put up with inside the Lock Upp house. She said disrespect is something she won't overlook and made it clear that she is prepared to stand her ground if anyone crosses the line.

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She said, "One thing I absolutely cannot tolerate is disrespect. I'm someone who treats people with kindness and expects the same in return. If someone crosses a line or misbehaves, I won't stay silent. I will stand up for myself and give it back tenfold. I'm coming into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as my authentic self, and that's exactly what people will see."

Internet reaction

Shresta's entry into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has also sparked plenty of discussion online. While some viewers were curious to see her journey on the show, others questioned her statement about wanting to build an identity beyond being Shreyas Iyer's sister.

One user on X wrote, “Shresta Iyer should be thanking KKR fans. They gave her more fame in a few weeks than her own brother Shreyas Iyer could in all these years.”

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Another user reacted to her comments, saying, “Meet Shreyas Iyer Sister Shresta Iyer - In lockup season firstly he denied that She was trying to justify she is so much without her brother's name. But When Farah Khan countered she accept yes I come here make my own Identity 😭.”

A third user posted, “Shresta Iyer tried to prove she has an identity beyond being Shreyas Iyer’s sister, but Farah Khan’s counter left her speechless. Ironically, the show and the attention largely came because of Shreyas Iyer and cricket fans.”

Meanwhile, another X user drew a comparison with other reality shows and wrote, "Looks like reality shows have found a new talent pool—cricketers' sisters! Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar entered Bigg Boss, and now Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer has entered Lock Upp. Who's next from the cricket fraternity? 👀"

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Looks like reality shows have found a new talent pool—cricketers' sisters!



Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar entered Bigg Boss, and now Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer has entered Lock Upp.



Who's next from the cricket fraternity? 👀 — Sarvottam Kumar (@sarvottam7kr) June 27, 2026

About season 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 has kicked off with contestants including Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shreya Karla and Sufi Motiwala.

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