Abhishek Malhan reacts to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, shares message for supporters: I know I disappointed you

Host Salman Khan on Monday night announced the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in the grand finale episode. YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was the first runner-up. In a new video that has surfaced online, Abhishek said he was readmitted to the hospital after being a part of the finale episode, where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. Abhishek congratulated Elvish, and opened up about 'disappointing' his supporters by not lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale highlights

Abhishek Malhan thanks fans

Abhishek Malhan in a new video reacted to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2's final episode, Abhishek Malhan, had been feeling unwell and was hospitalised. Dressed in a hospital gown, Abhishek said in a video recorded after the finale, “Sabse pehle thank you so much to every one jinhone vote kara. I know main trophy nahi leke aa paya, but aap logo ka jo pyar dikh raha hai, jo pyar aap sab mujh ko de rahe ho, I swear to God, mujhe lagta nahi main itna deserve karta hoon... Thank you so much Panda gang (his followers), thank you so much everyone jisne vote kara (Thank you for voting for me. I may not have won the trophy but I see you love. I am sure I do not deserve so much love from you all).”

On not winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan further said, "Main just Bigg Boss ke set se wapas abhi hospital aya hoon. I am so sorry to all the media people jinko mera interview lena tha ya chahte the ki main kuch bolun show ke bare mein. Main kya karoon mere ko ek deadline meet karni thi, Bigg Boss pe ana tha. So jaise hi main yahan se niklunga, I will make sure main sabko apni sari feelings express kar sakoon. Jinhone mujhe support kiya, I know I disappointed you, main trophy nahi la paya, but I did my best. Do mahine jitna main kar sakta tha, maine kiya... Congrats to Elvish (I have been hospitalised again after the Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale. As soon as I am out of here, I will share my feelings about the show. I have not won the show, but I tried to do my best for the two months I was inside the Bigg Boss house)."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

YouTuber Elvish Yadav took home the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 trophy and cash prize of ₹25 lakh. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were the other finalists of the show. Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, Puneet Superstar, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar were also part of the show besides the finalists.

