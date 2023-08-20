Shivin Narang on his OTT debut project: I’ve only done lover-boy roles, so it’s a good change

He has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade, but actor Shivin Narang took his time in picking a script to venture into the OTT world. The actor, who is a popular face on television, will make his web series debut with an Aakhiri Sach, an investigative drama based on the horrific Burari deaths of 2018. Shivin Narang is set to make his OTT debut.

“I am extremely confident and happy about the choice I’ve made,” says the actor, adding, “I waited a long time for a project like this and when I heard this script, I had was sure. I had goosebumps. But that’s how I work. I am very selective when it comes to projects. I only sign things that excites me as an actor and make me feel enthusiastic about going to the set every single day.”

In this series, Narang plays the role of the fiance of a woman from the Chundawat family, who died by suicide along with 10 other family members. “I am playing a character that is closer to my reality and is intense. It’s a good change because so far, all my roles have been that of good, lover boy characters,” says the actor.

Over the past few months, there have been calls to bring in censorship into the OTT space to crack down on abusive language and obscenities. Now that he is setting foot into the medium with the Tamannah Bhatia-starrer show, would Narang consider these aspects while signing more projects?

The 33-year-old tells us, “Main hamesha apne raaste khule rakhta hoon, so I won’t say I am averse to the idea [of intimate scenes]. There might be things I am not ready to do now, but two years down the line, I may get a project so good that I would agree. We, as artistes, grow with every single day.”

His priority, he adds, is to pick something that does not make his audience uncomfortable. “My audience consists of people from all age groups including the kids. So I would try and avoid things that they might now be able to watch together,” he asserts.

However, the Internet Wala Love actor is quick to mention that being unable to watch a certain show with family does not mean there is anything wrong about it. “Just because you can’t watch it with your family does not mean it’s bad content. The reason is, we have grown up watching content with our family and hence that’s normal to us. Whether it’s TV or cinema, we have watched it together. But OTT has given us stories that are real, raw and unfiltered, which sometimes have to be watched privately. And there is no harm in it,” he wraps up.

