Adarsh Gourav says working with Peter Dinklage in Alien Earth 'pushes you creatively', opens up on returning for S2

Actor Adarsh Gourav earned acclaim for his role as Slightly in Ridley Scott’s Alien Earth. The actor will now reprise his role in the upcoming second season of the sci-fi show, and he is soon to fly off for filming. The second season is more star-studded with Peter Dinklage joining the main cast, and Adarsh only has words of praise for the Emmy-winning actor. Adarsh Gourav will work alongside Peter Dinklage in Alien Earth season 2.

Adarsh Gourav opens up on returning to Alien: Earth Created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, Alien: Earth is a spinoff of Scott’s iconic Alien films. The first season saw Adarsh play Slightly, aka Aarush, a ‘hybrid’ of man and machine. “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special. Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of his emotional complexity and unpredictability. Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor,” the actor shares in a statement.

On working with Peter Dinklage and Timothy Olyphant Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, and Babou Ceesay, with Timothy Olyphant appearing in a pivotal role. Season 2 sees the entry of Game of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage into the show as the Alien universe expands. “What makes this experience truly remarkable is being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast. Working with actors like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes you creatively every single day,” says Adarsh, while talking about his illustrious colleagues.

Adarsh is now set to fly off for filming. “I’ll be leaving for the international schedule in the first week of June, and we begin filming shortly after. There’s a huge sense of anticipation around this season where the storytelling becomes even more ambitious,” adds the actor.

All about Alien Earth Alien: Earth season 1 premiered on FX (globally) and JioHotstar in India in August 2025. Disney announced that the first episode of Alien: Earth garnered 9.2 million views worldwide within its first six days of streaming. The show also received critical acclaim with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season is now filming, but no release date has been announced.

In Bollywood, Adarsh was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main opposite Shanaya Kapoor. Released in February, the film was a box office failure, but earned praise from fans upon its digital release in March.