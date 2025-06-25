Search
After Panchayat's success, everyone wants to make 'chhote gaon ki kahaani', says Neena Gupta | Interview

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jun 25, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Neena Gupta talks about Panchayat's enduring success, and how it has sparked a wave of similar-feeling stories set in small villages.

The fourth season of Panchayat was released on Amazon Prime Video amid much fanfare this week. As one of the most popular Indian streaming shows currently, Panchayat has a lasting impact on modern pop culture, including several 'copycats', something that even cast member Neena Gupta admits.

Neena Gupta plays a simple rural woman in Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat.
Neena Gupta plays a simple rural woman in Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat.

On Panchayat's success

In a chat with Hindustan Times while promoting Panchayat season 4, the veteran actor talks about the show's impact and its footprint on Indian entertainment. Talking about the success Panchayat has enjoyed, Neena says, "I could have never thought this would be so successful. The writing was good, which is why we all said yes to it. The cast was good and I knew many of them. It was fun. But I never imagined it would be such a grand success."

On ‘chhote gaun ki kahaaniyan’

Panchayat focuses on an MBA-aspirant Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), who is appointed Panchayat Secretary in Phulera, a village in the middle of nowhere. Neena Gupta plays the Panchayat chief Manju Devi in the show. Talking about the growth of rooted stories on streaming, Neena says, "It is a golden phase for actors as well as writers and filmmakers. But now, everyone wants to make chhote gaon ki kahaani (story from a small village). This happens. Whenever something is successful, everyone makes the same thing."

Neena says the entire cast is 'proud' of being in Panchayat. "We are all like a family here. It is an ensemble cast where everyone fits and everyone gets noticed. You can't ask for more from a show," she says.

Panchayat season 4 also stars Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak, and Pankaj Jha. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On