Ajay Devgn recalls undergoing eye surgery after injury on Singham Again set: ‘Do-teen mahine vision chali gayi thi’

Ajay got hurt on Singham Again sets

Ajay wore a black shirt under a leather jacket, trousers and shoes. He also wore dark sunglasses. As they spoke to host Salman Khan, he asked Ajay, “Aankh pe jo chot lagi thi yahi pe lagi thi kya (The eye injury that you suffered was in this one)?" Rohit added, "Hann iss film pe (Yes, in this film)."

Salman then explained what happened with Ajay during the shooting of Singham Again. Recalling their conversation, Salman said, "Ajay showed me a shot. There was a mistiming, and a person came to beat him with a stick, and its timing went off. So it straight hit him in the eye."

Ajay opens up about his eye surgery

Ajay added, "Do-teen mahine toh vision chali gayi thi (I even lost my vision for two-three months). I went through a little surgery also." Talking to the camera, Salman then said, "Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai (When one does action scenes, such things happen)." Ajay added, "Abhi toh phirbhi kaafi asaan hogaya hai aajkal k ladko k liye (Nowadys, it's easier for actors)." The duo then discussed how they used to do action scenes without any cable or CGI.

About Singham Again

Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, will see Ajay reprise his role as Bajirao Singham. Salman will also have a cameo in the film. The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The film intertwines themes of 'good versus evil'.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The third part will be released this Diwali.

Salman's films

Fans will see Salman in Kick 2. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick released in 2014. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueliene Fernandez. Salman also has Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss, in the pipeline. It is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.