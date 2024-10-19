Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty attend special screening of Singham, recall how 'Ata Majhi Satakli' line came about

Singham, released in 2011, marked the beginning of a distinctive collaboration for actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. The success of the film rolled out the cop universe for both of them, and now a decade later, the duo are back with Singham Again. Ahead of the Diwali release, both Ajay and Rohit attended a special screening of Singham in Mumbai where they talked about their experience making the film and how the now-iconic line of dialogue ‘Ata Majhi Satakli’ was created on set. (Also read: Ahead of Singham Again release, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty announce theatrical re-release of Singham) Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty at the screening of Singham.

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn discuss Singham

During the interaction when Rohit was asked about the dialogue and whether he knew how iconic it would become in the years following its release, he said: “Genuinely, we had just written those characters- Singham and the villain Jaykant Shikre (played by Prakash Raj), in Maharashtrian. It became an iconic line! He just says that line once in the film, otherwise it is told by the villain. We never thought… for us it was just a line! Again a language which everybody says now! We never thought about it that way.”

Ajay also echoed the same sentiment and added, “In that moment it was just a line! There are many lines and nobody knows at that time what comes after. While doing it, that was just a line and then it became a cult line.”

More details

In a press note, the makers stated about the screening of Singham, "The decision to bring Singham back to theatres comes from the overwhelming demand of fans eager to experience the mass entertainer Singham again on the big screen before the release of Singham Again."

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, while Arjun Kapoor stars as the antagonist. Meanwhile the film also brings Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar into the cop universe. In addition, it introduces two new characters to the universe, played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Singham Again releases in theatres on November 1 during the Diwali weekend.