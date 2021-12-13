Akshay Oberoi talks about his three projects releasing back to back on OTT

Akshay Oberoi, for the first time in his career, saw three of his projects release back to back — Illegal season 2, Dil Bekaraar and Inside Edge season 3. Ask the actor whether he is apprehensive about his audience getting divided over which show to watch or feeling there’s too much of him on screen all of a sudden, he is not afraid of that happening.

“It never crossed my mind actually. There is a very big audience, look at the population of India. The three projects are all different, and for different types of audiences. The universe aligned in such a way that all three projects of mine released within weeks. I am juggling that with the other projects I am shooting for,” says the 36-year-old.

And while actors have admitted this already, Oberoi feels it is necessary to mention how OTT platforms have changed the game. “It’s the only way I can pay gratitude back to OTT. Luckily, I was a part of it since it’s inception here in India. The amount of work being made today, there is room for everyone. The experimentation that is happening in this space… the stakes are high, there is a lot of money riding. Being able to play so many different characters, like a drug dealer, cricketer, journalist, all these different parts is amazing,” says the actor.

Oberoi feels his biggest success, is primarily this: being able to show his range as an actor because of the sheer volume of work happening on the web. So many platforms cropping up directly translates into more opportunities.

“I love to stretch myself as an actor. If anyone knows my work would know it has always been about versatility, If people say that about me, then that would be my biggest success,” he ends.