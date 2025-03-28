Alan Ritchson says he was knocked unconscious for a ‘day and a half’ after being ‘rag-dolled’ in Reacher 3 finale

Alan Ritchson revealed that he was knocked unconscious while filming a fight scene for the finale episode of Reacher Season 3. Ritchson's action-packed series, Reacher, is one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It is based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child. (Also Read: Why Tom Cruise could never be as good a Reacher as Alan Ritchson, explains creator Lee Child) Alan Ritchson in a still from the Prime Video web series Reacher.

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he was knocked out during an action sequence in the finale episode.

Alan Ritchson was knocked unconscious during Reacher Season 3 finale

"I got picked up, and we worked out the camera thing a few times. He slammed me through the table so hard, I went through it into the seventh circle of hell. And I woke up a day and a half later. When I came to, I had to tell my kids that I felt great because they were on set, and I didn't want them to think that like, dad died and was going not to be okay. It was the worst few minutes of my life," said Ritchson.

Notably, the actor also admitted that his team were completely against the scenes as they warned him of getting hurt. Despite the cautionary advice, the actor was adamant about shooting the scene, as per the outlet.

"The whole point is you just watch Reacher get rag-dolled for five minutes straight. And I was like, 'This is fun. I like that this is the idea for everybody right now.' And I get the bright idea to shoot a stunt in a way, because I was like, 'I want the audience to know that I'm doing this for us. I'm taking one for Reacher and we're all in this together,' and so I wanted the camera to come up and just stay on my face the whole time while I get smashed through a table on the barn floor," said Ritchson.

He continued, "Everybody was like, 'You're going to get killed, and we're not going to do that because it's going to hurt you too bad.' And so we're going to do it with a stuntman and a camera on the floor.' And I was like, No."

Oliver Ritchers on Reacher season 3

Oliver Ritchers, who also played a prominent role in season three of Reacher, also shared insights into the gruelling preparation and relentless training that went into crafting some of the season's most epic battles.

In an earlier press note, the actor and bodybuilder said, "Those four months of training were intense. I had to eat seven meals a day." He continued, "I would wake up and have a huge breakfast of about 1,200 calories, then go for two hours of stunt training and eat again afterward. I would nap, eat again, and then do another two hours of training, followed by another meal. This was on top of my bodybuilding workouts, after which I would eat again and then sleep. This was my routine for three to four months. I had to take afternoon naps because the combination of stunt training and bodybuilding was overwhelming."

Reacher S3 also stars Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall in pivotal roles. The third season is an adaptation of Lee Child's Persuader, the seventh in his Jack Reacher series.