Reacher season 3 trailer: Jack Reacher confronts new enemies and old grudges. Watch

Trailer release

The trailer for the upcoming season was released by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Reacher Season 3 draws inspiration from the novel Persuader and pits Jack against a formidable foe, Pauli, aka the Dutch Giant.

However, the trailer hints at a complex dynamic between the two, suggesting they may start as allies before becoming sworn enemies. This season's mission sees Jack embarking on a rescue operation to save an undercover DEA agent, but things take a personal turn as he confronts a villain he believes he killed years ago.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten, a recurring character who will soon headline her spinoff series set within the Jack Reacher universe.

“Exactly how much danger is this job putting me in?” Jack is seen asking, with the tagline playing out “Trouble doesn’t get any bigger” to the tune of Carry on My Wayward Son by the band Kansas. And that sets the tone for the upcoming season.

According to the official logline, in the third season, “Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past”.

Newcomers to the upcoming season include Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie, and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot.

Fans react

Fans of the show are electrified by the news, taking to social media to express their explosive excitement for the action-packed third season of Reacher.

“Somebody is bigger than Reacher. This alone is a solid reason to watch Season 3,” one fan commented on YouTube, with another sharing, “Finally, a worthy opponent for Reacher! This deserves unlimited seasons, keep em coming”.

“Reacher vs a man bigger than Reacher? Now that’s the fight I’m eager to see," shared one user.

“Now this is something new,” one comment read, with another adding, “Its gonna be BIG vs MASSIVE (read: Paulie) this time”.

More about the show

The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on February 20, and subsequent episodes will drop every Thursday through March 27, 2025. It will stream on Prime Video. The second season was the most viewed release in 2023 on Prime Video. Based on the novels by Lee Child, Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora who also serves as showrunner.