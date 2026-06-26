Alannah Keyser racist video: Why Love Island USA contestant was removed from villa - watch
Alannah Keyser, the Love Island USA contestant, was removed from the villa after an alleged racist video surfaced online.
Alannah Keyser, the Love Island USA Season 8 contestant, was removed from the villa. Reports noted that the 21-year-old from Miami, Florida, would no longer be a part of the Peacock reality show after Thursday's episode.
TMZ reported, citing production sources, that the alleged video where Keyser was heard uttering a racial slur as well as a social media comment attributed to her appeared not to have been shared publicly before her appearance on the show. Keyser made her debut this Sunday and the alleged clip of her racist utterance went online after, sparking major backlash.
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Production sources of the show further claimed to the publication that the offending material was not accessible when the contestant was being vetted for the show.
Here's what happened in Keyser's case.
Alannah Keyser faces backlash over video with racist slur{{/usCountry}}
Here's what happened in Keyser's case.
Alannah Keyser faces backlash over video with racist slur{{/usCountry}}
Keyser was allegedly heard saying the N-word when singing The Box by Roddy Rich. The alleged video showed showed a party and was captioned ‘Alannah’s Friday in Miami'.{{/usCountry}}
Keyser was allegedly heard saying the N-word when singing The Box by Roddy Rich. The alleged video showed showed a party and was captioned ‘Alannah’s Friday in Miami'.{{/usCountry}}
One user also tagged the The University of Southern California and wrote “@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography?”. They shared the alleged screenshot of her social media comment where the racial slur was used as well.{{/usCountry}}
One user also tagged the The University of Southern California and wrote “@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography?”. They shared the alleged screenshot of her social media comment where the racial slur was used as well.{{/usCountry}}
Keyser is not the first Love Island contestant to be booted off the show this season over allegations of racism. Weeks ago, Season 8 member Vasana Montgomery was also removed from the show after old videos surfaced where she allegedly said the N-word.
In one clip, she allegedly said the word while rapping along to a song, while in another, she appeared to yell it when cheering on a friend playing an arcade game. TMZ reported that production sources had told the publication that in this case also, videos that came out where not publicly available when she was vetted for Love Island USA and only appeared online after Montgomery had joined the cast.
Meanwhile, Keyser is yet to react on social media regarding her removal from Love Island USA Season 8.
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