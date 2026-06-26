Alannah Keyser racist video: Why Love Island USA contestant was removed from villa - watch

Alannah Keyser, the Love Island USA Season 8 contestant, was removed from the villa. Reports noted that the 21-year-old from Miami, Florida, would no longer be a part of the Peacock reality show after Thursday's episode.

Alannah Keyser is the second Love Island USA contestant to be booted from Season 8 after an old alleged video surfaced showing her using a racial slur. (Instagram/alannahkeyser)

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TMZ reported, citing production sources, that the alleged video where Keyser was heard uttering a racial slur as well as a social media comment attributed to her appeared not to have been shared publicly before her appearance on the show. Keyser made her debut this Sunday and the alleged clip of her racist utterance went online after, sparking major backlash.

Also Read | How much do Love Island USA contestants get paid? Inside reported villa earnings

Production sources of the show further claimed to the publication that the offending material was not accessible when the contestant was being vetted for the show.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's what happened in Keyser's case. Alannah Keyser faces backlash over video with racist slur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what happened in Keyser's case. Alannah Keyser faces backlash over video with racist slur {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Keyser was allegedly heard saying the N-word when singing The Box by Roddy Rich. The alleged video showed showed a party and was captioned ‘Alannah’s Friday in Miami'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keyser was allegedly heard saying the N-word when singing The Box by Roddy Rich. The alleged video showed showed a party and was captioned ‘Alannah’s Friday in Miami'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user also tagged the The University of Southern California and wrote “@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography?”. They shared the alleged screenshot of her social media comment where the racial slur was used as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user also tagged the The University of Southern California and wrote “@USC @USCFilmOffice were you aware that you’ve allowed a racist student by the name of Alannah Keyser with a documented digital footprint that’s currently being platformed by @loveislandusa into your institution of higher learning and filmography?”. They shared the alleged screenshot of her social media comment where the racial slur was used as well. {{/usCountry}}

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Keyser is not the first Love Island contestant to be booted off the show this season over allegations of racism. Weeks ago, Season 8 member Vasana Montgomery was also removed from the show after old videos surfaced where she allegedly said the N-word.

In one clip, she allegedly said the word while rapping along to a song, while in another, she appeared to yell it when cheering on a friend playing an arcade game. TMZ reported that production sources had told the publication that in this case also, videos that came out where not publicly available when she was vetted for Love Island USA and only appeared online after Montgomery had joined the cast.

Meanwhile, Keyser is yet to react on social media regarding her removal from Love Island USA Season 8.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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