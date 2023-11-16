Alia Bhatt goes ‘chi chi’ as Karan Johar asks her and Kareena Kapoor if their husbands get attracted to other actresses

On Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 8 episode 4, host Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor if it was 'tough being married to men in the business'. While Kareena has been married to actor Saif Ali Khan since 2012, Alia married Kareena's cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor, last year. Reacting to Karan's question, Alia said 'all this is just page 3 talk'. She added that such discussions only happen on Reddit. Also read: On KWK, Alia Bhatt finally addresses ‘toxic Ranbir Kapoor’ controversy, says ‘he’s the opposite'

Karan asked if Alia, Kareena 'second-guess things'

Alia Bhatt spoke about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 8.

Karan Johar said to Alia and Kareena, "Both of you are married. They are successful marriages. Is it tough being married to men in the business? And vice-versa, they could feel the same. Is it tough? Because this is one profession, where, A, all eyes are on you all the time. B, like most professions, you are open to a little more temptation than normal. When you come back home, do you find yourself second-guessing things? Like in your head, do you build a narrative about your husbands?"

Alia says she doesn't want to talk about him

Alia Bhatt said, "What do you mean? I think he's (Karan is) saying that they (the husbands) are going and acting with actresses and are you getting jealous and all of that." Then Karan responded by saying it (feeling jealous) happens with the husbands also. Alia then said, “Chi chi chi (eww), all this is just page 3 talk, which is something Reddit will be getting off on now, this one thread. It (jealousy) does not exist. We are married to human beings first, then actors. And they are married to us, and I feel like we're talking too much about our husbands. We should talk about ourselves... I don't want to talk about him (Ranbir). I want to talk about myself.”

Alia on Ranbir being called ‘toxic’

On the latest KWK episode, Karan also asked Alia about her recent comment about husband Ranbir that raked up a controversy. In August, Alia had said in a beauty tutorial video for Vogue India that Ranbir doesn't like it when she wears lipstick, and tells her to ‘wipe it off’. Soon after, many social media users said his behaviour was too overbearing and even ‘toxic’.

Reacting to the backlash Ranbir faced, Alia told Karan, "I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video. My team told me ‘ye kuch out of hand jaara hai (This is going out of hand now)’. I was like, okay theek hai jaane do (I said let it be). Then I realise that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to give more attention to."

A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

