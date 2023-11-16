Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 4: Kareena Kapoor on if she will play Sara Ali Khan’s mother in a film

Kareena Kapoor married Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan over a decade ago. On Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 4, during the rapid fire round, Kareena was asked by host Karan Johar about playing Sara's mother in a film. Kareena responded by saying she 'can play all ages'. Also read: Sara Ali Khan once considered calling Kareena Kapoor ‘aunty’ but Saif Ali Khan shut it down Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and his children from first marriage, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena on playing Sara's mother

Karan Johar asked Kareena 'If you were asked to play Sara's mother in a film, would you?" She responded by saying, "I think I'm an actor and I can play all ages. So you never know. If it is a good part." When Karan asked, “Then you are open to it?” Kareena responded, "I am open to anything that's acting."

How are Kareena and Sara related?

In October 2012, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married after five years of living in. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh; they parted ways in 2004.

Saif and Amrita have two children – actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was an assistant director on Karan Johar's recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan also known as Jeh, born in 2021.

Kareena on why she married Saif

In a recent cover interview with The Dirty Magazine, Kareena said, “The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise you can just live together. We [Saif Ali Khan and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children."

Kareena's recent projects

Kareena made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is an adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X. It was released on Netflix on September 21. The film also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena was also seen in director Hansal Mehta's film, The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena now has The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in pipeline. It is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

