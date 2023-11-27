Alia Bhatt wins best actor at Filmfare OTT Awards, poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt; Sonam Kapoor stuns in blue dress

Alia Bhatt won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards with her web debut, Darlings. She arrived at the event with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The event was also attended by many other celebrities, including Manoj Bajpayee, who took home the best actor award (male) for his performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Sonam Kapoo,r who also made her digital debut this year, was also part of the star-studded event. Also read: Alia Bhatt rejects ‘Aalu ji' nickname from paparazzi

Alia Bhatt at Filmfare OTT award

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor at event. (Viral Bhayani and Varinder Chawla)

For the event, Alia turned up in a black body-hugging dress, inspired by a saree. She was joined by her sister, author and producer Shaheen Bhatt, on the red carpet. Shaheen wore a beige gown. In paparazzi videos, Alia was seen blowing kisses at the cameras and giving out autographs to fans at the event.

Sonam Kapoor's look

Sonam Kapoor turned up the glam quotient of the night in a blue dress. She paired it with black leather gloves and high-heeled boots to elevate her chic look.

Others at the event

Manoj Bajpayee arrived in a black tuxedo with a matching shirt and black pants. He also wore a black bow. Actor Shruti Haasan looked gorgeous in a golden corset-style top with a black skirt. She was accessorised in gold-toned jewelleries. Manushi Chillar looked refreshing in a black and white shirt dress.

Eijaz Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhagyashree, Avantika Dassani, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff and Karishma Tanna among others were also seen at the event on Sunday night.

While Hansal Mehta's Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna, won the best series, Trial By Fire won the best series critics. Vikramaditya Motwane won the best director series for Jubilee and Randeep Jha won the best director critics award. Vijay Varma won the best actor series in the male category while Rajshri Deshpande took home the honour in the female category. It was a tie between Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha for the best actor series (female) award for their respective shows, Scoop and Dahaad.

