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Alice in Borderland actor Nijiro Murakami faces assault probe over attacks on ex-girlfriend; admits causing injuries

Alice in Borderland star Nijiro Murakami has been referred to prosecutors following a assault investigation by Tokyo's Harajuku Police Station.

Jun 26, 2026 04:13 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Japanese actor Nijiro Murakami, widely known for his breakout role as Shuntaro Chishiya in Netflix's global hit Alice in Borderland, is currently facing legal trouble in his home country. Tokyo’s Harajuku Police Station recently wrapped up an investigation into assault claims made by Murakami's former girlfriend. Following their inquiry, law enforcement officials officially referred the actor's case to prosecutors to determine the next legal steps.

Assault allegations under investigation

Nijiro Murakami in a still from the Japanese web series Alice in Borderland.

A domestic violence investigation into Nijiro Murakami was launched after his former girlfriend filed a report with law enforcement earlier this year, according to the Japanese media outlet Nikkan Sports.

Authorities state that the actor is accused of assaulting the woman four separate times between March and May 2024 at his home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. The reported abuse was severe, involving instances where he allegedly punched her face, pulled her hair, and slammed her head into a window. The injuries she suffered were so serious that they required more than a month to fully heal.

When questioned by the police, Murakami reportedly admitted to the assaults, telling investigators, "There is no doubt that I injured her."

The case is currently in the hands of prosecutors, who are evaluating the evidence to determine if formal criminal charges will be filed. In the wake of these allegations, both Murakami and his talent agency have remained silent, choosing not to release any public statements about the investigation or the ongoing legal process.

Nijiro Murakami's career in film and television

Murakami was cast as Koseki in the episode titled The Mansion of Phantom Pain. So far, neither TV Tokyo nor the show's production team has commented on whether the ongoing legal proceedings will impact the series or Murakami's role in it.

 
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