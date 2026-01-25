Why was Alice in Borderland stopped at Season 3? What we know as Netflix says it's the ‘last season’

Netflix has brought its Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland to an end with Season 3, more than a year after its debut on the platform. While the show enjoyed global popularity and was frequently compared to Squid Game, the streamer has not offered a detailed explanation for why the series will not continue beyond its third instalment. The series, adapted from Haro Aso’s Japanese manga, first premiered on Netflix in December 2020. (Netflix Official Site)

Confirmation by Netflix Netflix confirmed that Alice in Borderland concluded with Season 3 referring to it as the “third and last season” in a report. The streamer did not issue a formal cancellation announcement or provide a specific reason for ending the show.

The series, adapted from Haro Aso’s Japanese manga, first premiered on Netflix in December 2020. It follows a group of young people forced to compete in deadly games in a deserted version of Tokyo. Over time, the show built a sizable international audience.

Netflix data showed that the third season recorded around 25 million views.

Was Season 3 always meant to be the end? While Netflix has not publicly explained its decision, fans have suggested that the show reached a natural conclusion.

As reported by The Independent, several viewers pointed out on social media that the live-action series had largely covered the complete arc of the original manga, which ran from 2010 to 2016.

Some fans argued that the main storyline effectively concluded earlier, with Season 3 drawing on limited additional material rather than setting up a longer continuation.

Netflix itself has not confirmed whether the show was always planned as a three-season series.

Did reviews play a role? The third season received a more mixed response. On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 3 held a 63% critics’ score and a 57% audience rating, lower than earlier seasons.

However, neither Netflix nor the show’s creators have linked the series’ conclusion to its critical reception.

Netflix’s only official position so far is that Season 3 marks the end of the series, without clarifying why.