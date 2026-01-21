Now you can vote in real-time on Netflix shows: Here’s how

Netflix is inviting viewers to play a more active role in their programming with the introduction of a real-time voting feature. The streaming platform, known for its long-standing thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system, is now offering audiences the ability to cast votes during live broadcasts, which will mark a significant shift from passive viewing to interactive participation. Netflix rolled out a live voting feature to let audiences directly influence events in real time. (AFP)

The feature made its official debut with the premiere of Star Search, which aired at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Viewers tuning in were able to vote as the episode unfolded, alongside audiences across the Americas. Netflix explained that this system is specifically designed for live events, allowing viewer feedback to directly influence the progression of the show and impact the contestants featured.

How the Love Voting Feature Works The new voting tool builds on Netflix’s existing star rating system. Previously, audiences could rate content from one to five stars or give a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down, offering feedback to Netflix about their viewing preferences. The real-time voting expands on this by letting viewers interact with live programming in the moment, rather than only after finishing a show.

Netflix has clarified that the voting feature is currently limited to certain devices. It works on TV apps and mobile devices, allowing votes through standard remote controls or on-screen taps. Web browsers, however, do not support live voting. Netflix encourages viewers to use compatible devices and refers users to their Tudum and Help Center pages for detailed instructions.