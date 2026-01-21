Now you can vote in real-time on Netflix shows: Here’s how
Netflix is letting viewers shape live shows in real time. For the first time, audiences can vote during broadcasts and influence outcomes instantly.
Netflix is inviting viewers to play a more active role in their programming with the introduction of a real-time voting feature. The streaming platform, known for its long-standing thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system, is now offering audiences the ability to cast votes during live broadcasts, which will mark a significant shift from passive viewing to interactive participation.
The feature made its official debut with the premiere of Star Search, which aired at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. Viewers tuning in were able to vote as the episode unfolded, alongside audiences across the Americas. Netflix explained that this system is specifically designed for live events, allowing viewer feedback to directly influence the progression of the show and impact the contestants featured.
How the Love Voting Feature Works
The new voting tool builds on Netflix’s existing star rating system. Previously, audiences could rate content from one to five stars or give a simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down, offering feedback to Netflix about their viewing preferences. The real-time voting expands on this by letting viewers interact with live programming in the moment, rather than only after finishing a show.
Netflix has clarified that the voting feature is currently limited to certain devices. It works on TV apps and mobile devices, allowing votes through standard remote controls or on-screen taps. Web browsers, however, do not support live voting. Netflix encourages viewers to use compatible devices and refers users to their Tudum and Help Center pages for detailed instructions.
Before launching widely, Netflix tested a preliminary version of the system during Dinner Time Live with David Chang. The trial allowed the company to study how audiences interacted with the interface in a live setting and refine the mechanics. Each profile is limited to a single vote, ensuring fair participation across the platform. Netflix also confirmed that Star Search is just the first of several planned live events where this voting feature will be applied.
While the feature is limited to viewers in North and South America for now, it represents a notable move toward more interactive content. Netflix hopes the tool will turn passive viewers into active participants, making live shows more engaging. Though the idea of audience voting is not entirely new in the world of live entertainment, its integration into a global streaming platform sets a new direction for how viewers can shape their entertainment experience intact.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMD Ijaj Khan
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More